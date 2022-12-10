"How is this even possible?" - Borna Coric elated after Croatia stun Brazil to reach 2022 FIFA World Cup SFs

Borna Coric was overjoyed after Croatia stunned five-time champions Brazil on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar on Friday (December 9) night.

In a hard-fought tactical clash at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic's heroics repelled wave after wave of Brazil attacks as extra time ensued.

The Selecao looked to be on their way to the last four when Neymar danced his way past a diligent Croatian defense in the 105th minute to put Brazil ahead. But it wasn't to be, as Croatia hit back through Bruno Petkovic to force a shootout.

Nikola Vlasic opened the scoring in the shootout before Livakovic saved Rodrygo's effort. Lovro Majer then put Vatreni 2-0 ahead. After three successful spot-kicks from both teams, Mislav Orsic made it 4-2 for Croatia.

Up stepped Marquinhos, who needed to score to keep the shootout alive. However, the PSG centre-back hit the post despite Livakovic diving the wrong way, sparking wild celebrations in the Croatia camp.

An understandably ecstatic Coric commended his compatriots for making successive World Cup semifinals, tweeting:

"How is this even possible? 3.8 millions of people, Two time in FIFA World Cup semis in 4 years. Boys, you are legends. Every single one of you. Ajmooooooooo."

With the win, Croatia have emulated Argentina and Germany as the only teams to win four World Cup shootouts. The Vatreni, alongside Germany, are the only team to have won all four of their shootouts in the quadrennial competition.

Borna Coric nominated for 2022 ATP Comeback Player of the Year

Borna Coric won his first Masters 1000 title this year.

Borna Coric has had an injury-plagued 2022 season, going only 20-13. However, the 26-year-old won his maiden Masters 1000 tournament (Cincinnati) to make a big move up the rankings.

After undergoing shoulder surgery in May last year, Coric returned to action at Indian Wells after plummeting to World No. 278. However, the Croatian would end the year at No. 26, making an impressive 252-spot jump up the rankings.

Considering his exploits, Coric has been nominated by the ATP for the year's Comeback Player of the Year. The other nominees are Stan Wawrinka (rising from No. 361 to No. 149), Wu Yibing (rising from No. 1869 to 117) and Dominic Thiem (rising from No. 352 to No. 105).

With Coric having won a big title this year, he looks set to win the award next week.

