Tennis fans have reflected on an epic clash between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the 2012 Australian Open final and reminisced on how the duo set a jaw-dropping bar in the sport's history.

Djokovic and Nadal have undoubtedly blessed the global tennis community with impeccable performances. Among those terrific encounters, one notably stands out where the duo took each other to the extremes and has left fans sorting out its ramifications again.

The pair's historic match, which dates back to the 2012 edition of the Australian Open, unequivocally redefined men's tennis history. The Australian Open's final brought out a different intensity in tennis. Furthermore, it is ranked as the longest major final to date.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's gruesome battle lasted almost six hours. The Serb ultimately emerged victorious with a scoreline of 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7 (5–7), 7–5. The match brutally brought upon the competitors' stamina and fitness. Moreover, it was documented with the notion of being the greatest match.

Subsequent to the match's legendary status, tennis fans expressed their collective sentiments after recollecting the mere extremity of a point amidst the match. One fan tried to comprehend the level of tennis Novak Djokovic played when he went up against the Spaniard back then.

"Can you imagine for a second how great your tennis must be to put up a fight against Nadal at his peak. I’m not sure we gon witness players like that any time soon."

Another fan made a hilarious comment about him taking 15 days off after viewing the match and that he was a mere spectator and not battling on the court.

"I needed 15 days to recover after this match and i was only watching."

One fan mentioned how Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal took tennis to an unthinkable level.

"These guys took tennis to ridiculous heights."

Here are some more reactions by tennis fans:

Ana @_anatc0



Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam race with his recent Roland Garros victory

Men's French Open Winner Photocall

Novak Djokovic has recently overtaken Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam race by clinching his record 23rd major title with the 2023 Roland Garros victory.

The World No. 1 emerged victorious on the prestigious clay-court slam after he overcame Norwegian Casper Ruud's challenge in the championship round. Djokovic registered his name in the historical record after he wrapped up the final with a score of 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5.

The Serb is now the sole figure with the record of having won all four Grand Slams three times, leveling his slam count with that of Serena Williams, notably with 23 titles in the open era.

