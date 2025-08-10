  • home icon
"How handsome is he!" - Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige swoons over American as he shares adorable proposal story after Cincinnati Open 2R win

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 10, 2025 04:19 GMT
Tommy Paul
Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige swoons over American as he shares adorable proposal story after Cincinnati Open 2R win. Credit: GETTY

Shortly after Tommy Paul's shocking exit from Wimbledon in the second round, the American tennis pro proposed to his longtime girlfriend Paige Lorenze in Nantucket Island, where her family goes every year for vacation. Paul arranged a low-key, heartfelt proposal. He rented a secluded cottage and chose a quiet beach perfect for just the two of them.

Amid the Cincinnati Masters campaign, during an interview with the ATP Tour, Paul revealed how he made the necessary arrangements for the surprise proposal. He said:

"It was really cool. We went on her family vacation. They go to Nantucket every year. I kind of knew I wanted to do it there. Set it up, got like a cottage in town. Had her friends kind of on board. They basically told her that we were going to a pregame. And then, obviously, it was just going to be me and her there and, you know, hit her with my spiel and bent the knee."
In the comments section, Paige Lorenze gushed over Paul as she commented:

"How handsome is he!!!❤️"
On Saturday, Paul also posted two black and white photos from his recent match against Spain's Pedro Martinez on Instagram. The post was captioned:

"Live your art 🖌️"

Once again, Paige Lorenze reacted to her "hot" fiance. She commented:

"Hi hot fiancée"
In the Round of 64 battle, Tommy Paul defeated Pedro Martinez in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. He will now face France's Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Tommy Paul aced the proposal much to the liking of Paige Lorenze

The love story between Paige Lorenze and Tommy Paul began three years ago when they first started dating. In the October of that same year, they went Instagram official with their relationship.

Lorenze is a graduate of Parsons School of Design. She founded the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy in 2021 and has built a career around being a fashion and lifestyle influencer. Meanwhile, she's also been spotted supporting Paul at his tennis matches during Grand Slam tournaments and ATP events.

On July 13, 2025, Paul popped the question to Lorenze to marry him at a beachside setting. The photos of the entire proposal were shared on Instagram by the couple, as the fashion influencer captioned the post:

"Forever."

The proposal was to Lorenze's liking as she always wanted it to be a moment away from the public eye. Lorenze said:

“So, I actually told Tommy a while ago, when the time came, that I didn’t want any of the proposal filmed. No photos, no videos. And I think that might be a surprise to some people, but it was really important to me that this moment was just the two of us. So much of my life is filmed, and honestly, so is his in a different way."

It seems Paul aced the proposal along with the surprise and arrangements around it. The focus shifts back to his tennis career as he hopes to get past the Round of 32 challenge in Cincinnati.

