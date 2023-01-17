How hot is it at the Australian Open 2023? All you need to know the soaring temperature in Melbourne that is leading to suspended play

The Australian Open is among the most prestigious tennis tournaments on the planet and it's also one of the most challenging ones because of the hot temperatures in Melbourne.

Play was suspended during Day 2 of the 2023 edition of the tournament due to the extreme heat, even forcing a ball girl to leave the court during the women's singles match between Taylor Townsend and Diane Parry after she felt ill.

The Australian Open's extreme heat policy came into play as the heat stress scale reached 5, thus suspending play on all outside courts.

"The AO Heat Stress Scale has reached 5 and play will be suspended on the outside courts. This means play continues until the end of an even number of games or the completion of a tie break. No new matches will be called to court. Play on outdoor practice courts is also suspended," the Australian Open tweeted.

The 2023 Australiaj Open's heat policy

The Asia-Pacific Major takes place during the month of January, which is the summer season in Australia, and temperatures then can rise to upto 45°C (roughly 113°F). The conditions make it really hard for the players, particularly those from Europe, to adapt and on numerous occasions, the ball kids feel ill as well.

What is the Australian Open's Extreme Heat policy?

The roof on the Margaret COurt Arena was closed due to the extreme heat

The Australian Open adopted a heat policy to help players handle the hot climate during the Melbourne Major.

A Heat Stress Scale was implemented from 2019, which was used to measure four climate factors - radiant heat (strength of the sun), air temperature in the shade, relative humidity and wind speed. The scale goes as follows:

1 - Temperate playing conditions

2 - Increase hydration

3 - Apply cooling strategies

4 - Extended breaks

5 - Suspension of play

According to the Extreme Heat Policy, the referee can allow extended breaks when the heat stress scale reaches 4 and play would be suspended when it reaches 5.

"Under the EHP, the Tournament Referee will allow a 10-minute break between the second and third sets in both women’s and junior singles matches and a 15-minute break in wheelchair singles matches when a four (4.0) is recorded on the AO HSS prior to or during the first two sets of the match."

"In the men’s singles a 10-minute break will be allowed after the third set when a four (4.0) is recorded on the AO HSS prior to or during the first-three sets of the match.," a statement on the tournament's official website read.

"If a five (5.0) is recorded on the AO HSS, the Tournament Referee can suspend the start of matches on outside courts and all matches in progress continuing until the end of an even number games in that set or completion of the tie break before play will be suspended," the statement continued.

