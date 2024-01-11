“How did I lose this match” - Caroline Garcia stunned by her match stats from loss against Jelena Ostapenko at Adelaide International 2024

Caroline Garcia recently reacted to the one-sided statistics from her match against Jelena Ostapenko

Garcia is a former World No. 4 in singles and World No. 2 in doubles. She won the WTA Finals in singles in 2022 and has won 11 singles titles in her career. In doubles, Garcia is a two-time French Open champion, both times with Kristina Mladenovic, and has claimed eight titles.

Meanwhile, Ostapenko became the first Latvian player to win a Major in 2017 when she won the French Open. She is a former World No. 5 in singles and World No. 7 in doubles. She has won six singles titles and seven doubles titles.

Both players have struggled with their form recently and faces each other in the second round of the 2024 Adelaide International. The Latvian emerged victorious in a hard-fought three-setter 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

After the match, Garcia took to Instagram to reshare the match stats from her encounter against Ostapenko. The stats indicated that the 2022 WTA Finals champion can be seen leading the aces (15-3), winners (49-36) and fewer unforced errors (15-22). Ostapenko led the points won by 112-111.

The Frenchwoman was amazed that she ended up on the losing side in the clash.

“Wait how did I lose this match,” she wrote.

Caroline Garcia's Instagram story

Caroline Garcia kicked off her 2024 campaign at the United Cup, leading Team France to the semifinals. In the group stages, she played two singles and one doubles match and won all of them to take France to the quarterfinals.

Garcia won both her matches in the quarterfinals, including the deciding doubles to see off Norway. However, their run ended in the semifinals, losing their tie against Poland 3-0.

On the other hand, Jelena Ostapenko started her season at the 2024 Brisbane International, where, after scoring wins against Camila Giorgi and Karolina Pliskova, she fell to Victoria Azarenka in the third round in a three-setter.

Caroline Garcia and Naomi Osaka will face each other in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open

Caroline Garcia plays Naomi Osaka in round one of the 2024 AO

Caroline Garcia and Naomi Osaka are situated in the third quarter of the 2024 Australian Open draw, which is headlined by World No. 4 Coco Gauff.

Osaka, who has just returned to the sport after a long hiatus, made her return at the 2024 Brisbane International where she lost in the second round to Karolina Pliskova in a tough three-setter. Things looked good for the Japanese, however, as she showed glimpses of her previous self.

The two-time Australian Open champion will play Garcia in the very first round of the 2024 Australian Open to set up a blockbuster clash. The two met each other in the 2021 Australian Open in the second round where Osaka won in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 and went on to win the title.