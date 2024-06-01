Iga Swiatek recently picked the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Ons Jabeur as her toughest opponents. She is currently in contention for the women's singles trophy at the 2024 French Open.

Swiatek, the defending champion, has already booked her place in the fourth round. She has done it on the back of victories over Leolia Jeanjean, Naomi Osaka, and Marie Bouzkova in the previous round.

The Pole's win over Bouzkova is the latest as the two met on Friday, May 31, in the third round on Philippe Chatrier. She broke Bouzkova's serve four times and won 63 points to secure a 6-4, 6-2 win, which came relatively easier than her victory over Osaka in the second round.

Later on Friday, Swiatek sat down with the media in the press room at Roland Garros. One of the reporters inside the room asked World No. 1 to name opponents she considers tough to beat.

“If you wouldn't mind, if you could step back and just say in your career who would be the first one or two toughest players that you have faced and why?”

Swiatek mentioned Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Ons Jabeur, saying:

"I think Elena and Aryna just because they are also consistent and they are improving kind of with me I feel. So, yeah, there are other players obviously doing that, but there is some rivalry between us, so yeah. I guess Ons it was always tricky. You had to really think on the court and adjust a bit more,” she said.

Tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) were surprised to watch Swiatek overlook Jelena Ostapenko, against whom she has four defeats in as many matches.

"Lol how did she [Iga Swiatek] possibly forget her owner Ostapenko," a fan wrote.

"She's absolutely correct on that but funny she didn’t mention Ostapenko knowing she hasn’t beaten her," wrote another.

"Interesting she doesn't include Jelena Ostapenko got a 4-0 record against Iga," a fan wrote.

"Why did she leave Ostapenko out," a fan wondered.

"Guess she tanked all four times to Ostapenko, or she forgot her," a fan commented.

"Umm not Ostapenko? Has she ever beaten her," a fan remarked.

Iga Swiatek holds head-to-head lead over Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur but not against Elena Rybakina

Iga Swiatek has an advantage over Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur in terms of head-to-head. Against Rybakina, however, she has lost more than she won thus far.

The 23-year-old has eight and five wins in 11 and seven duels with Sabalenka and Jabeur, respectively. She has been a part of the match with Rybakina six times and has managed only two wins.

Notably, all four women are currently afloat in the 2024 French Open women's singles draw. Iga Swiatek is scheduled to play against Anastasia Potapova, Sabalenka locks horns with Paula Badosa, and Jabeur takes on Clara Tauson, who beat Jelena Ostapenko in the second round, in their respective fourth-round matches.

Rybakina is yet to qualify for the fourth round as she battles against Elise Mertens in the third.