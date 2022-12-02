"How would you know what women go through on a daily basis" - Female broadcasters slam Stefanos Tsitsipas for anti-feminist opinions

Stefanos Tsitsipas continues to draw flak on social media following his controversial anti-feminist posts, this time drawing the ire of broadcasters Rennae Stubbs and Catherine Whitaker.

The Greek player is currently in hot water after retweeting a months-old post by entrepreneur Iman Gadzhi against "modern feminism" and supporting it with his own words.

Former doubles No. 1 and current tennis commentator Stubbs slammed Tsitsipas as she questioned his knowledge of the subject he was dealing with.

"Ah, excuse me!? How would you know what women go through on a daily basis!?" said Stubbs on Twitter.

"Would you like to have a conversation with [an] Iranian woman right now!? Dude, you write some crazy stuff on Twitter but this one takes the cake! Do you understand how unequal women STILL have it in this world?" Stubbs went on.

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs @steftsitsipas @raresgaitan @GadzhiIman Ah excuse me!? How would you know what women go through on a daily basis!? Would u like to have a conversation with a Iranian woman right now!? Dude, u write some crazy stuff on Twitter but this one takes the cake!! Do u understand how unequal women STILL have it in this world?

Whitaker, co-host of The Tennis Podcast, also called out the 2021 Roland Garros finalist. Identifying herself as a "modern feminist," Whitaker engaged the World No. 4 in a discussion, asking him for the basis of his statement and probing his knowledge of the female experience of the world as well as his understanding of patriarchy.

"Hey, Stefanos, modern feminist here. Just wondered what you’re basing this assessment on? How you’ve educated yourself on the female experience of life/the world? What your understanding of the patriarchy is? Happy to discuss anytime," tweeted Whitaker.

Catherine Whitaker @CWhitakerSport @steftsitsipas @raresgaitan 🏻. Just wondered what you're basing this assessment on? How you've educated yourself on the female experience of life/the world? What your understanding of the patriarchy is? Happy to discuss anytime. @GadzhiIman Hey Stefanos, modern feminist here🏻. Just wondered what you're basing this assessment on? How you've educated yourself on the female experience of life/the world? What your understanding of the patriarchy is? Happy to discuss anytime.

Tsitsipas explained that he drew from personal experience, particularly by asking friends and acquaintances.

"I don’t believe in patriarchy. Equality and unity is the solution to everything," said Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas @steftsitsipas @CWhitakerSport @raresgaitan @GadzhiIman I have based this on some of own personal experiences and encounters. I have educated myself on that subject by asking female friends and acquaintances. I don't believe in patriarchy. Equality and unity is the solution to everything.

Whitaker did not press further.

"Well, it sounds like you’ve got it all figured out, so I’ll leave it there. I only wish I had the privilege of not believing in the patriarchy," she said.

Catherine Whitaker @CWhitakerSport @steftsitsipas @raresgaitan @GadzhiIman Well it sounds like you've got it all figured out so I'll leave it there. I only wish I had the privilege of not believing in the patriarchy.

Stefanos Tsitsipas shocks fans with anti-feminism social media posts

Stefanos Tsitsipas angers fans with his latest tweets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas stoked controversy online with his stance against "modern feminism."

"Modern feminism teaches women to hate men. Women to hate women that are proud to be women. And makes men ashamed to be men. It’s a real shame to see something that was initially pure turn so cancerous," read the March 9 post of Iman Gadzhi that Tsitsipas retweeted out of the blue.

Iman Gadzhi @GadzhiIman Modern feminism teaches women to hate men. Women to hate women that are proud to be women.



And makes men ashamed to be men.



It's a real shame to see something that was initially pure turn so cancerous.

Tsitsipas made his agreement with Gadzhi known thereafter.

"In my opinion, everyone is and should be equal to everyone. No matter your background, gender, religion, ethnicity or race," tweeted Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Minimally tweaking a line from Palomar College's opinion piece on feminism published in the student publication, The Telescope, in 2017 without any proper citation, Tsitsipas pressed on.

"Modern feminism has veered from gender equality into a cult of outrage that seeks to belittle men," wrote Tsitsipas, adding, "How is that fair?" he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas @steftsitsipas @raresgaitan



Modern feminism has swerved from gender equality into a cult of outrage that seeks to disparage men.



How is that fair? @GadzhiIman In my opinion everyone is and should be equal to everyone. No matter your background, gender, religion, ethnicity or race.

