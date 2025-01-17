How many of the 4 couples who started at Australian Open 2025 together survived 2R? Ft. Jannik Sinner- Anna Kalinskaya

The Australian Open is in full swing with the top players fighting it out amongst themselves for one of the most prestigious prizes in tennis. Of the 128 men and women who began the event, only 32 remain.

This event also saw some popular tennis couples participate in men's and women's singles. Let's look at which of them survived after the second-round matches ended in Melbourne Park.

#4 Elina Svitolina- Gael Monfils

In Picture: Gael Monfils (L) and Elina Svitolina (R) (Getty)

One of the most prominent couples on the Tour, Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils married each other in 2021. The couple has a daughter together, Skai.

At the Australian Open this year, both have shown tremendous form so far. Svitolina, who entered the event as the 28th seed, began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Sorana Cirstea in the first round. She followed that victory up with another 6-1, 6-4 win over Caroline Dolehide in the second round. She is now scheduled to face fourth seed Jasmine Paolini in the third round.

Meanwhile, Gael Monfils was unseeded at the event, but the Frenchman came into Melbourne on the back of winning a title in Auckland. He started off the event with a 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4 over 30th-seeded Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The second round was more straightforward for the former Top 10 player as he won 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3) against Daniel Altmaier.

He is slated to play fourth-seed Taylor Fritz in the third round.

#3 Katie Boulter- Alex de Minaur

In picture: Alex de Minaur (L) and Katie Boulter (R) (Getty)

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur are one of the most popular tennis couples at the moment. The pair officially declared their engagement in December 2024.

However, the fortunes of both have differed at the Australian Open. Boulter began the event as the 22nd seed. She began the event with a three-set win over Canada's Rebecca Marino, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. However, the British player faltered in the second round, losing 6-7 (3), 6-2, 2-6 to Veronika Kudermetova.

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur is the eighth seed at the event and one of the local hopefuls to secure the Norman Brooks Challenge Cup. The Australian has confidently begun his event with a 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 win over Botic Van de Zanschulp, and a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 win over American qualifier Tristan Boyer. The eighth seed is now slated to face 31st-seeded Francisco Cerundolo in the third round.

#2 Paula Badosa-Stefanos Tsitsipas

In Picture: Paula Badosa (L) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) (Getty)

Dating since May 2023, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have been one of the most talked about tennis couples in the world.

At the moment only one of the pair is still at the Australian Open 2025. Paula Badosa entered the event as the 11th seed and has reached the third round. She won her first two matches against Wang Xinyu (6-3, 7-6 (5)) and Talia Gibson (6-1, 6-0). She will play against 17th-seeded Marta Kostyuk in the third round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas's form has been on the decline since the latter half of 2024. The Greek player, who is a former finalist at Melbourne, was the 11th seed this time. However, he lost in the very first round, losing 5-7, 3-6, 6-2, and 4-6 against Alex Michelsen.

#1 Anna Kalinskaya- Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya have been one of the talked about tennis couples in the last year since the Italian announced their relationship in May last year.

However, fortunes have gone completely in the opposite direction for both of them at the Australian Open. Kalinskaya had to withdraw from the tournament before her first-round match against Kimberly Birrell. This would mean that the Russian player would lose a lot of points as she made a quarterfinal run in Melbourne last year.

Meanwhile, Sinner who is the defending champion and the top seed has reached the third round in Melbourne. He opened his campaign with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-1 over Nicolas Jarry in the first round, following it up with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 over Tristan Schoolkate in the second round.

