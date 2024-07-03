How many of 6 tennis couples at Wimbledon 2024 survived the opening round? Ft. Jannik Sinner - Anna Kalinskaya

Wimbledon got underway last Monday, July 1, and the first round of matches has been completed. In the women's event, defending champion Marketa Vondrousova was knocked out in the first round itself. However, most of the top players have been able to win their opening matches.

There are also several tennis couples taking part in the tournament. In this article, we will take a look at how they have fared in the tournament so far:

#6. Liam Broady - Eden Silva

The British pair have been dating since 2022. The 30-year-old Broady lost in the first round to Botic van de Zandschulp in four sets, thereby making an early exit from the tournament. However, he is still in the fray in men's doubles, partnering compatriot Billy Harris. They will play their first-round match on Thursday.

Silva, meanwhile, is not playing singles in the tournament but is a part of the doubles draw with compatriot Samantha Murray. They will also play their first-round match on Thursday.

#5. Alex de Minaur - Katie Boulter

De Minaur and Boulter are one of the most well-known tennis couples. The 27-year-old Boulter, who is the 32nd seed at Wimbledon on her home soil, won her first-round match against Tatjana Maria of Germany in straight sets. She will take on her compatriot Harriet Dart in the second round

On the other hand, de Minaur, the ninth seed from Australia beat his compatriot James Duckworth in straight sets in the first round and will take on Jaume Munar of Spain in the second round on Thursday.

#4. Alexander Shevchenko - Anastasia Potapova

Both Shevchenko and Potapova lost in their respective first-round singles matches at Wimbledon this year. Shevchenko fought well against 16th seed Ugo Humbert but lost in five sets. Potapova, meanwhile, lost to Bernarda Pera in three sets.

However, both of them will play their doubles matches on Thursday. While Shevchenko has Alexander Bublik as his partner, Potapova will team up with Mirra Andreeva.

#3. Gael Monfils - Elina Svitolina

At 37, Monfils might be taking part in his last Wimbledon as a player. However, he played well to overcome his compatriot Adrian Mannarino in four sets in the first round. He will face three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round.

Svitolina, meanwhile, enters the tournament as the 21st seed and will take on Magda Linette of Poland on Wednesday.

#2. Stefanos Tsitsipas - Paula Badosa

Tsitsipas probably rates grass as his weakest surface but has entered Wimbledon as the 11th seed this year. He beat Taro Daniel of Japan in straight sets in the first round. He will also play his first-round match at men's doubles on Wednesday, partnering his brother Petros Tsitsipas.

Badosa, meanwhile, won her first-round match against Karolina Muchova in straight sets. She will take on Brenda Fruhvirtova in the second round on Wednesday. She will also play doubles with her partner Victoria Azarenka. They will play their first-round match on Wednesday itself.

#1. Jannik Sinner - Anna Kalinskaya

Sinner, the world No. 1 and top seed from Italy, beat Yannick Hanfmann of Germany in the first round in four sets. He will play compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the second round on Wednesday in what promises to be a mouth-watering match.

Kalinskaya, meanwhile, is the 17th seed in the tournament and beat Panna Udvardy in straight sets in the first round. She will take on Marie Bouzkova in the second round on Thursday.

