How many rounds are there in the Australian Open?

We are not far from entering Week 2 of the Australian Open. Over the past six days, some spectacular tennis has been played at the Melbourne Park.

With the inaugural Major of the season in full swing, let's take a look at some facts from the tournament.

There are a total of seven rounds played in the main draw of the singles events at this Slam just like the other three Majors of the year. 128 players participate in the first round of the singles events, with the number of competitors getting halved as each round progresses.

In the men's singles section, the fourth round will have stars such as Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini this time. A number of seeded players have already been eliminated, some of whom include Hubert Hurkacz, Cameron Norrie and Diego Schwartzman.

In women's singles, the likes of Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejcikova have booked their spots in the fourth round. A couple of top 10 seeds, namely Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit, are already out of the tournament.

Men's & women's doubles events at the Australian Open have 6 rounds

The men's doubles category has six rounds

The men's and women's doubles events at the Australian Open have six rounds, with 64 pairs entering the opening round.

32 pairs, meanwhile, compete for a spot in the second round of the mixed doubles section, which has a total of five rounds.

The men's doubles category this time has witnessed a shock defeat of top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic at the hands of Aussies Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

In mixed doubles, top seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury were ousted by the unheralded pair of Giuliana Olmos and Marcelo Arevalo in the first round.

