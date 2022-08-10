"How many times does she have to lose before the absolutely absurd hype surrounding her will finally end?" - Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu's opening-round loss at Canadian Open

Emma Raducanu's 2022 season went from bad to worse as the reigning US Open champion exited the Canadian Open with a straight-sets loss in the opening round. Facing off against defending champion Camila Giorgi, she lost 7-6(0), 6-2 to register her 14th loss of the season.

Although the Brit started off the clash strong, her momentum dipped from the first-set tie-breaker on and it was Giorgi's match to lose after that The Italian was on a three-match losing streak heading into the contest and looked set for an early departure from the WTA1000 event, but this win will give her some much-needed confidence for the final stretch of the season.

Tennis fans were understandably upset with the British teenager, remarking that she has been more disappointing than they expected since her surprise title run at the US Open last year. With this year's edition coming up soon, they hoped the "absurd hype" surrounding her would die off soon, with one user tweeting:

"How many times does the ridiculous Emma Raducanu have to lose before the absolutely absurd hype surrounding her will finally end?"

Another fan declared that Raducanu was simply a "one and done" player and that her triumph at Flushing Meadows was merely a stroke of luck that she managed to capitalize on, and posted:

"Emma Raducanu is a one and done player. She’s been very unimpressive since the last US Open almost a year ago. Luckily she cashed in on her big moment because there won’t be another."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Emma Raducanu turns her attention to the Cinicinnati Open up next

Emma Raducanu will try to focus on the Cincinnati Open up next

Following her exit from the Canadian Open, Emma Raducanu will turn her attention next to the Cincinnati Open that is scheduled to take place next week. The Brit is the provisional 10th seed at the WTA1000 tournament and will be making her maiden appearance in Cincinnati.

Coming up after that is the US Open, where the World No. 10 is defending a massive 2,000 ranking points. An early exit at the New York Major will surely send the teenager tumbling down the rankings, seeing as she has won only 11 matches so far this year.

Raducanu is yet to reach a tour-level semifinal since her showing at Flushing Meadows, and as things stand at the moment, it is unlikely that will happen in the next two tournaments.

Speaking at her press conference after the loss to Giorgi, the Brit admitted that her biggest issue this season has been dealing with players who are quick on the draw -- exactly like the Italian.

"I think it was a really good match, to be honest. I think that the level was pretty high. Especially in the first set. And Camila is a great opponent. She won this tournament last year," she said. "I just need to get better at dealing with players who play probably as quick as she does."

It is an issue that she will need to fix soon with the help of new coach Dmitry Tursunov, who is currently working on a trial basis with the teenager for the duration of the North American hardcourt swing.

