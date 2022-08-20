How many times has Rafael Nadal won the US Open? All you need to know about the King of Clay's record at the New York Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal has won the US Open four times so far throughout his illustrious career.

The King of Clay's first title in New York came in 2010, which is widely considered the best year of his career. He entered the competition as the top seed, having won the French Open and Wimbledon.

Nadal was dominant throughout the tournament and reached the final without dropping a single set. Here, the Spaniard was up against third seed Novak Djokovic and beat him 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

In the 2010 final, @RafaelNadal was looking to become the first male player in history to win Grand Slam titles on clay, hard court and grass in the same year.

He was unable to defend his title as he lost to Djokovic in the US Open final in 2011. After missing the tournament in 2012, he competed in 2013 as the second seed.

The Spaniard reached the final following straight-set wins over Tommy Robredo and Richard Gasquet. Once again, he was up against Djokovic and he beat the Serb 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to claim his second US Open crown.

His third victory in Flushing Meadows came in 2017, when he was the World No. 1. That year, Nadal beat Dusan Lajovic, Taro Daniel, Leonardo Mayer and Alexandr Dolgopolov to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, he beat a 19-year-old Andrey Rublev before defeating Juan Martin del Potro despite being a set down. Nadal faced Kevin Anderson in the final and beat him 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

His fourth triumph at the US Open came in 2019 when he was seeded second. He beat Diego Schwartzman and Matteo Berrettini to set up a final clash against Daniil Medvedev, who he beat 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in one of the most thrilling Grand Slam finals in recent times.

The King of Clay hasn't played another match at the US Open since then.

Rafael Nadal eyes fifth US Open title this year

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2019 US Open.

Rafael Nadal will be eager to clinch his fifth US Open title this year. While he did suffer an early exit in Cincinnati, he should not be written off due to his quality and mentality.

The Spaniard still has a few days to prepare for the Major and if he is fully fit, he should be able to have a good run in New York. If he triumphs at the US Open, he will have won three Grand Slams in a year for only the second time in his career.

