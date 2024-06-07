How much more can Coco Gauff earn in French Open 2024 as prize money after Iga Swiatek loss? A quick look into the American's earnings in Paris

Coco Gauff's time in the singles event at the 2024 French Open came to an end in the semifinals against two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek. She lost to her 2-6, 4-6, and for the third straight year in Paris. The Pole ousted her younger rival in the quarterfinals last year and beat her in the final the year before that.

Gauff's semifinal finish has fetched her a sum of €650,000. However, that's not her final tally, as her doubles campaign is still ongoing. She has partnered with Katerina Siniakova for the first time, and the two have reached the semifinals.

The two usually go up against each other in singles and doubles but due to the unavailability of their usual partners, decided to pair up. It has been a successful partnership thus far, as the two haven't lost a set. They will take on Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk in the semifinals on Friday (June 7).

Trending

By reaching the doubles semifinal, Gauff is set to earn €148,000, which will be split between her and Siniakova. If she reaches the final, then she is assured of securing €295,000. Winning the title would up her prize money to €590,000.

After adding up her singles and doubles prize money, the American's final paycheck could be between €724,000 to €945,000, depending on her doubles results. She previously earned €1,245,000 at the 2022 French Open following her runner-up finish in singles and doubles.

Coco Gauff has earned over $1 million in prize money this year

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Italian Open. (Photo: Getty)

Coco Gauff has already crossed the million mark in total prize money this season, and this doesn't even include her earnings from the French Open. Her year-to-date winnings currently stand at $1,643,294. Her semifinal finish at the Australian Open accounts for a huge chunk of it as it fetched her $685,774.

Gauff also made the last four at the Indian Wells Open and the Italian Open, which added a little over $500,000 to her bank balance. She hasn't played doubles that often this year but has still managed to make $133,625 from it.

The American is assured to make at least €724,000 based on her performance at this year's French Open. As a result, she will cross the $2 million mark in prize money after the conclusion of the tournament. She earned $6.6 million in prize money last year, the most she has in a single season.