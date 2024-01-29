"How much can I pay you to be my coach" - Nick Kyrgios jokingly asks Jannik Sinner to coach him to Grand Slam glory; Italian responds

In a recent interview, Nick Kyrgios wittily asked newly crowned 2024 Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner how much he would charge to guide the Aussie to a Grand Slam title.

On Sunday, Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open to clinch the first Major of his career. The Italian came back from two sets down to win 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

After the match, 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, who was a pundit on Eurosport during the Melbourne Major, asked the 22-year-old to help him win a Grand Slam title.

"How much can I pay you to be my coach so I can win a Grand Slam? Can you do it for free please?" Kyrgios asked.

Sinner laughed and agreed to do it for free before expressing his admiration for Kyrgios, saying that he missed him on the court and couldn't wait to have him back.

“Tough question, Nick. Okay, maybe I'll do it for you for free. But what's for sure is that everyone is missing you,” Jannik Sinner said.

The 22-year-old further spoke about Kyrgios' unique gameplay and the importance of his distinct style to the sport. Sinner also recalled chatting briefly with Kyrgios before the former's second-round match against Jesper De Jong in Melbourne.

“You are the kind of player that we don't see around so often, you know, your game style and also your way of how to behave on the court. You're different, and these are the kinds of players we need. So, I hope you're getting back soon," Jannik Sinner said.

"I'm missing you. I think we talked a little bit before my second-round match. I saw you there, and it was a great emotion to see you,” he added.

Jannik Sinner is the third Italian to win a men's singles Grand Slam

2024 Australian Open - (Getty Images)

Following Jannik Sinner's win over Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, he is now the first Italian to win the Australian Open and the third Italian man to win a singles title at a Grand Slam.

En route to the final, he defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev, and 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic.

The first Italian to win a Grand Slam title was Nicola Pietrangeli, who won the 1959 and 1960 French Open, defeating Ian Vermaak and Luis Ayala, respectively. The second Italian man to win was Adriano Panatta, who defeated Harold Solomon in the 1976 French Open.