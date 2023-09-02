How much has Coco Gauff earned in her career so far? A look into the teenager's prize money haul

Coco Gauff has cemented her position as one of the top players on the women's tour over the last couple of years. Consequently, with great results players also receive a lot more prize money, and it's no different in the teenager's case as well.

Gauff eclipsed the $8 million mark in career prize money just last month. But her journey to raking in so much moolah due to her performances on the court took some time. She earned just $13,910 in 2018, which was the year she also won the junior singles title at the French Open.

Gauff made her breakthrough in 2019 when she made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon as a qualifier. She also claimed her maiden WTA title Linz Open later that year. All of this helped her bag $538,103 during the season.

The pandemic impacted everyone's earnings in 2020 and it was the same for plenty of tennis players. With fewer tournaments to compete in, Gauff earned slightly less than what she made in the previous year. The teenager's added $509,862 to her bank balance based on her results for the season.

2021 was the first time that Gauff crossed the million mark in a single season with regards to prize money. A runner-up finish at the US Open in doubles along with a singles title at the WTA 250 level were pivotal in her earning $1,436,264 that year.

Coco Gauff is on track to achieve a career best season financially

Coco Gauff at the 2022 French Open.

Coco Gauff laughed all the way to the bank in 2022 as she received a total of $2,810,133 last year. Her runner-up finish in singles and doubles at the French Open made up for the bulk of the earnings.

Gauff is now set to surpass the amount she made last year, thanks to some impressive results this season. She has won three titles, with the biggest of them being the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati. The win added $454,500 to her career prize money.

Gauff has made $2,507,372 this season so far. She has also reached the fourth round of the US Open in singles and the second round in doubles. Her results have ensured her a payday worth $320,000 at the very least, with the potential to earn even more if she advances further.

With the season being far from over, Coco Gauff is likely to make a lot more. This year will be her best so far with respect to prize money. Her total career earnings of $8 million only reflect her on-court finances. The teenager is quite popular off the court as well and her sponsorship deals further inflate her overall earnings.