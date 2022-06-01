How much is Jessica Pegula's family worth?

Jessica Pegula made a quarterfinals exit at the 2022 French Open, going down to pre-tournament favourite Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Though the American did well to test an in-form Swiatek, the Pole completed a phenomenal 33-match winning streak with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Pegula.

The 28-year-old, whose career has often been hampered by injuries and surgeries, is also an entrepreneur. She launched her own skin-care brand called Ready 24 in 2017.

Pegula, the wealthiest tennis player in terms of net worth, is not financially dependent on either her tennis career or the success of her brand, as she is the heiress to her family fortune.

Pegula poses alongside Ons Jabeur at the Madrid Open

Jessica's father Terrence Pegula, the co-owner of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, made his fortune in natural gas, real estate, entertainment and professional sports.

The billionaire businessman outbid Bon Jovi and Donald Trump to purchase NFL's Buffalo Bills. Pegula Sports and Entertainment also owns the Buffalo Sabres of the NHL. In 2021, Bloomberg estimated Terrence's worth to be around $7 billion.

Quite incredibly, Jessica Pegula's wealth exceeds the combined net worth of Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.

Pegula on the tennis front - Getting better with each passing year

Pegula has had an impressive run thus far in 2022

Despite the emormous wealth, which includes a luxury yacht, Jessica Pegula is intent on building a successful tennis career that began with a wilcard into the women's doubles event at the 2012 US Open.

During her impressive run in 2018, the girl from New York defeated Ons Jabeur and Sofia Kenin to advance into the finals of the Canadian Open, her first ever WTA final.

A win over Caroline Wozniacki in the semifinals of the Auckland Open in 2020 was followed by a quarterfinal finish at the Western and Southern Open, where the American's scalps included Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka.

Pegula began 2021 by making it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Pegula got past Victoria Azarenka, Kristina Mladenovic and Samantha Stosur in Melbourne, before upsetting then world No. 2 Noami Osaka at the Italian Open.

Earlier this year, Pegula defeated fifth-seed Maria Sakkari en route to a second successive Australian Open quarterfinal where she lost to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

TENNIS @Tennis



Jessica Pegula vs Ons Jabeur: two first-time WTA 1000 finalists, with a head-to-head level at 2-2. It doesn't get more evenly matched than this.



makes the call: It's almost time for the @MutuaMadridOpen women's final!Jessica Pegula vs Ons Jabeur: two first-time WTA 1000 finalists, with a head-to-head level at 2-2. It doesn't get more evenly matched than this. @SteveTignor makes the call: It's almost time for the @MutuaMadridOpen women's final!Jessica Pegula vs Ons Jabeur: two first-time WTA 1000 finalists, with a head-to-head level at 2-2. It doesn't get more evenly matched than this. @SteveTignor makes the call:

The American was at her best at the Madrid Open, overcoming Bianca Andreescu and Jil Teichman before going down to Ons Jabeur.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



takes down last year's semi-finalist Zidansek 6-1, 7-6(2)



#RolandGarros First fourth round in Paris @JLPegula takes down last year's semi-finalist Zidansek 6-1, 7-6(2) First fourth round in Paris 👏@JLPegula takes down last year's semi-finalist Zidansek 6-1, 7-6(2) #RolandGarros https://t.co/Csg5gzWFuv

Before running into Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the French Open this year, the American beat Irina-Camelia Begu and last year's semifinalist Tamara Zidansek.

Pegula has partnered with Coco Gauff in the women's doubles at Roland Garros, and the all-American pair face Greetje Minnen and Anna Bondar in the quarterfinals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far