How much did N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli earn after quarterfinal exits in Delray Beach Open?

N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli earned $6,270 each after making an exit in the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles at the Delray Beach Open. Partnering with Italy’s Miguel Reyes-Varela, Balaji lost in straight sets to the American pair of Mackenzie McDonald and Alex Michelsen. The duo from the United States beat Balaji and Reyes-Varela 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Bollipalli and Nicolas Barrientos, on the other hand, lost another American duo of Robert Cash and JJ Tracy. It took Tracy and Cash an hour and 35 minutes to beat Barrientos and Bollipalli 6-7 (4), 6-4, 2-10.

Had Balaji and Bollipalli gone through to the semi-finals, they would have assured themselves a prize money of at least $11,310. The winner and runners-up will earn $35,980 and $19,330 respectively. The pairs who exited the pre-quarters won $3,700.

N Sriram Balaji, Rithvik Bollipalli go down fighting in Delray Beach Open

Bollipalli and Barrientos fought hard until the very end, but couldn’t have the last laugh. In the first set of their clash against Cash and Tracy, they earned a break point chance, but couldn’t convert it. In the second set, Balaji and Barrientos dropped their serve once, but couldn’t make use of any of the break point opportunities given by their American opponent.

The third set tie-breaker turned out to be a completely one-sided affair as Cash and Tracy went past the finish line without having to break a sweat.

Balaji and Reyes-Varela fought hard in the opening set, converting one of the two break-point chances they got. But McDonald and Michelsen made a strong comeback to earn the break back and take the set into a tie-break where they stepped up.

In the second, Balaji and his partner got as many as six chances to break their opponent’s serve, but couldn’t convert one of them. It needed only one break point from Michelsen and McDonald to pull the curtains down on the match.

