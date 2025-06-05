How much prize money did Alexander Zverev, Madison Keys, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Ben Shelton & others win at French Open 2025?

The quarterfinal stage of the French Open 2025 wrapped up on Wednesday, June 4. Last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys were among the big names to lose in the quarterfinals. Both lost after leading by a set to Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff respectively.

Ad

Mirra Andreeva was stunned by home favorite Lois Boisson in straight sets in their last eight showdown. Zheng Qinwen, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Alexander Bublik and Elina Svitolina were the other players to lose in the quarterfinals. All of them pocketed €440,000 (approx. $502,000) for their efforts.

Jack Draper, Ben Shelton and Jessica Pegula were among the top players to bow out in the fourth round of the French Open. The Brit went down to Bublik, while the Americans lost to Carlos Alcaraz and Boisson respectively. Jasmine Paolini, Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune were the other notable names to lose in the fourth round. They all walked away €265,000 (approx. $300,000) richer.

Ad

Trending

Joao Fonseca, Paula Badosa, Sofia Kenin, Jelena Ostapenko and Sebastian Korda were among the high-profile players to bite the dust in the third round. They received a check worth €168,000 (approx. $192,000) for losing in the third round.

Victoria Azarenka, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Denis Shapovalov, Alex de Minaur and Emma Raducanu were among the big names to be sent packing in the second round. The Brit was shown the door by three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek. All players who lost in the second round made €117,000 (approx. $133,000).

Ad

Naomi Osaka and Emma Navarro were eliminated in the first round of the French Open 2025

Emma Navarro at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka crashed out in the first round of the French Open 2025. She put up a fight but lost to Paula Badosa in three sets. While she gave a good account of herself, Emma Navarro, the ninth seed, received a 6-0, 6-1 beatdown from Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in her opener. Fourth seed Taylor Fritz was also ousted in the first round.

Ad

Daniil Medvedev fought valiantly but came up short against Cameron Norrie in his opener. He overcame a two-set deficit to level the proceedings but lost steam towards the end to lose the match in five sets. Marta Kostyuk, who posted some solid results in the lead-up to the clay court Major, lost 6-3, 6-1 to qualifier Sara Bejlek.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stan Wawrinka, Leylah Fernandez, Grigor Dimitrov, Karolina Muchova, Peyton Stearns and Anna Kalinskaya were among the other notable names to lose in the first round. All players who faltered at the opening hurdle received €78,000 (approx. $89,000).

The total prize money for this year's French Open is €56.352 million, an increase of 5.37 percent from a year ago. The largest share of the winnings will go towards the singles champions, with €2.5 million reserved for them, the biggest payout in the history of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More