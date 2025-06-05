How much prize money did Alexander Zverev, Madison Keys, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Ben Shelton & others win at French Open 2025?

The quarterfinal stage of the French Open 2025 wrapped up on Wednesday, June 4. Last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys were among the big names to lose in the quarterfinals. Both lost after leading by a set to Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff respectively.
Mirra Andreeva was stunned by home favorite Lois Boisson in straight sets in their last eight showdown. Zheng Qinwen, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Alexander Bublik and Elina Svitolina were the other players to lose in the quarterfinals. All of them pocketed €440,000 (approx. $502,000) for their efforts.
Jack Draper, Ben Shelton and Jessica Pegula were among the top players to bow out in the fourth round of the French Open. The Brit went down to Bublik, while the Americans lost to Carlos Alcaraz and Boisson respectively. Jasmine Paolini, Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune were the other notable names to lose in the fourth round. They all walked away €265,000 (approx. $300,000) richer.
Joao Fonseca, Paula Badosa, Sofia Kenin, Jelena Ostapenko and Sebastian Korda were among the high-profile players to bite the dust in the third round. They received a check worth €168,000 (approx. $192,000) for losing in the third round.
Victoria Azarenka, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Denis Shapovalov, Alex de Minaur and Emma Raducanu were among the big names to be sent packing in the second round. The Brit was shown the door by three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek. All players who lost in the second round made €117,000 (approx. $133,000).
Naomi Osaka and Emma Navarro were eliminated in the first round of the French Open 2025
Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka crashed out in the first round of the French Open 2025. She put up a fight but lost to Paula Badosa in three sets. While she gave a good account of herself, Emma Navarro, the ninth seed, received a 6-0, 6-1 beatdown from Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in her opener. Fourth seed Taylor Fritz was also ousted in the first round.
Daniil Medvedev fought valiantly but came up short against Cameron Norrie in his opener. He overcame a two-set deficit to level the proceedings but lost steam towards the end to lose the match in five sets. Marta Kostyuk, who posted some solid results in the lead-up to the clay court Major, lost 6-3, 6-1 to qualifier Sara Bejlek.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stan Wawrinka, Leylah Fernandez, Grigor Dimitrov, Karolina Muchova, Peyton Stearns and Anna Kalinskaya were among the other notable names to lose in the first round. All players who faltered at the opening hurdle received €78,000 (approx. $89,000).
The total prize money for this year's French Open is €56.352 million, an increase of 5.37 percent from a year ago. The largest share of the winnings will go towards the singles champions, with €2.5 million reserved for them, the biggest payout in the history of the tournament.