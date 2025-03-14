How much prize money did Ben Shelton, Belinda Bencic, Elina Svitolina & others earn despite Indian Wells 2025 QF exit?

Ben Shelton, Elina Svitolina and Belinda Bencic suffered losses in their respective quarterfinal matches at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday, 13 March. Each of them will earn $202,000 which is 9.19% more than what the quarterfinalists earned at the BNP Paribas Open in 2024.

Ben Shelton must be feeling that he could have earned more, as the World No. 12 faced the World No. 14 Jack Draper and broke his opponent early in the second set to go 3-0. He had an opportunity to reach the semifinals at a Masters 1000 event on hard court for the first time but the Brit eventually outclassed him

France's Arthur Fils would be most disappointed among the quarterfinal losers, as he was 4-2 up in the third set against World No. 6 Daniil Medvedev, and he was only two points away from a win but the Russian eventually edged him out, winning 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(7).

Former Top 10 players Belinda Bencic and Elina Svitolina also suffered quarterfinal losses in Indian Wells as both of them lost to players who had big winning streaks. Belinda Bencic was beaten 1-6, 1-6 by Madison Keys, who earned her 16th consecutive win, whereas Elina Svitolina lost 5-7, 3-6 to Mirra Andreeva, who picked up her tenth win on the trot.

Zheng Qinwen and Francisco Cerundolo also endured QF exits in Indian Wells

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen faced a 3-6, 3-6 loss to World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, who got a step closer to winning a third title in Indian Wells. World No. 26 Francisco Cerundolo faced the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and lost the first set 3-6, but he was 4-2 up in the second set. The Argentinian lost the second set via a tiebreak, handing the Spaniard a fourth successive semifinal berth at the BNP Paribas Open.

Liudmila Samsonova and Tallon Griekspoor were also eliminated in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open, with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka beating the Russian while 12th seed Holger Rune beat the Dutchman.

The women's players who lost in the quarterfinals will also get 215 ranking points , whereas the men's singles players will go home with 200 points after losing the quarterfinals.

