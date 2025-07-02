How much prize money did Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune & others earn after Wimbledon 2025 1R exit?

The first round of Wimbledon 2025 witnessed upsets galore, with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev, and Holger Rune headlining the list of casualties. The opening round concluded on Tuesday, July 1, and by the end of it, 13 seeded players on the men's side were eliminated, while the women's draw was bereft of 10 seeded players.

All players who lost in the first round of singles collected £66,000 (approx. $90,655) in prize money. It is an increase from the £60,000 (approx. $82,400) offered for bowing out in the first round last year.

Second seed Gauff experienced two extremes within a month. She was on cloud nine after winning her second Major title at the French Open a few weeks ago. She has now received a harsh reality check after losing 7-6 (3), 6-1 to Dayana Yastremska in the first round.

Third seed Pegula's title-winning run at the Bad Homburg Open didn't translate to a deep run at the All England Club, going down 6-2, 6-3 to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in her opener. Third seed Zverev's first-round contest against Arthur Rinderknech went on for two days. They split the first two sets on Monday (June 30), after which their match was suspended due to the curfew rules.

Rinderknech didn't crack under the pressure when the match resumed the next day, holding his nerve to beat Zverev 7-6 (3), 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4. Eighth seed Rune lost his match from a winning position, blowing a two-set lead against qualifier Nicolas Jarry to lose in five sets.

The foursome wasn't the only top-10 seeds to be sent packing. Four more top-10 players were knocked out in the first round, including two who made the semifinals here a year ago.

Daniil Medvedev and Lorenzo Musetti fail to clear the first hurdle at Wimbledon 2025

Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti and ninth seed Daniil Medvedev both lost in the first round of Wimbledon 2025. The former was sent home by Nikoloz Basilashvili, while the latter came up short against Benjamin Bonzi. Each of them made the semifinals at SW19 last year, with the Russian doing the same in 2023 as well.

Fifth seed Zheng Qinwen continued to disappoint at Wimbledon, making a first-round exit for the third consecutive year. She lost to Katerina Siniakova in three sets, in a rematch of their opening-round showdown from 2023, which was also won by the Czech.

Lastly, home favorite Katie Boulter took down ninth seed Paula Badosa in three sets in another notable first-round upset. A total of eight top 10 seeds lost in the first round. 15th seed Karolina Muchova, 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko, 27th seed Denis Shapovalov, and 32nd seed Matteo Berrettini were among the other notable names to lose in the first round, with each of them going home with a £66,000 paycheck.

