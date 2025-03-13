How much prize money did Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz, Elena Rybakina & others earn despite Indian Wells 2025 4R exit?

The likes of Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina will all earn $110,250 from their singles outing in Indian Wells. All of the aforementioned players are among the ones who were eliminated in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Coco Gauff entered Indian Wells at the back of a disappointing run at the tournaments in Dubai and Doha. The American was seeded third at the WTA 1000 event and booked her place in the fourth round with wins over Moyuka Uchijima and 29th seed Maria Sakkari.

Here, Gauff faced Belinda Bencic and won the first set 6-3. However, the Swiss bounced back to register a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and book her place in the quarterfinals in Indian Wells for the second time in her career. Fourth seed Jessica Pegula is another player who exited the BNP Paribas Open in the fourth round in similar fashion. The 31-year-old booked her place in the Round of 16 after straight-set wins over Magda Linette and Wang Xinyu.

Here, she faced 23rd seed Elina Svitolina and took the lead in the match by winning the opening set 7-5. However, the Ukrainian staged a fine comeback to register a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory and reach her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal since the 2021 Miami Open.

Another top-10 player who bit the dust in the fourth round was seventh seed Elena Rybakina. The 2023 Indian Wells champion registered straight-set wins over Suzan Lamens and 25th seed Katie Boulter to book her place in the Round of 16, and here, she suffered a crushing 1-6, 2-6 defeat to ninth seed Mirra Andreeva. This is Rybakina's second loss to the Russian within three weeks.

Taylor Fritz is the top-ranked male American tennis player and had high hopes entering indian Wells. The third seed beat Matteo Gigante and 30th seed Alejandro Tabilo to book his place in the fourth round, where he faced 13th seed Jack Draper. The Brit produced a fine performance to win 7-5, 6-4 and reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

Gauff, Rybakina, Fritz and Pegula will all receive $110,250 as that is the prize money given to the players who lost in the fourth round in the singles tournaments in Indian Wells.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tommy Paul and Jasmine Paolini also exited Indian Wells in the 4th round

Tsitsipas in action at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tommy Paul and Jasmine Paolini are the other top-10 seeds who were eliminated in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open and they will each receive $110,250 for their respective runs. The Greek, seeded eighth, got off to an impressive start and beat Thiago Seyboth Wild and 28th seed Matteo Berrettini to reach the fourth round. Here, he faced Holger Rune and lost 4-6, 4-6, suffering his third defeat to the Dane is as many matches.

Tenth seed Tommy Paul also got off to a flying start in Indian Wells, as he beat Tristan Boyer 6-3, 6-1 and Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-5 to book his place in the fourth round. Here, the American faced fifth seed Daniil Medvedev and suffered a 4-6, 0-6 defeat, ending his run at the BNP Paribas Open.

Sixth seed Jasmine Paolini did not have the smoothest of starts to her campaign at the WTA 1000 event, grinding out a 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3 win over Iva Jovic before beating Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the round of 16. Here, she faced Liudmila Samsonova and suffered a crushing 0-6, 4-6 loss. The Russian thus reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells for the very first time in her career.

Karolina Muchova, Donna Vekic, Sonay Kartal and Marta Kostyuk, Alex de Minaur, Yosuke Watanuki, Marcos Giron and Grigor Dimitrov are the others who lost in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open.

