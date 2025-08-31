How much prize money did Emma Navarro, Tommy Paul, Leylah Fernandez, Emma Raducanu & others earn after US Open 2025 3R exit?

The first week of the US Open 2025 has almost come to a close. While most of the top guns made it through to the last 16, a few failed to survive the storm in initial few rounds.

Emma Raducanu, Tommy Paul, Alexander Zverev and Leylah Fernandez were eliminated in the third round in New York. These talented players earned $237,000 for their efforts at the Flushing Meadows.

The US Open has announced $90,000,000 in prize money, a $15,000,000 jump from last year's amount. The winners of the singles competition (men's and women's) will take home a hefty prize cheque of $5,000,000.

Local favorites Emma Navarro and Frances Tiafoe were also eliminated in the third round. While Navarro fell to Barbora Krejcikova in three sets, Tiafoe failed to make his mark against German international Jan-Lennard Struff.

The American hopes will now be dependent on their top seeds Taylor Fritz and Coco Gauff at the US Open. The duo are guaranteed at least $400,000 for reaching the fourth round in New York.

"I'm trying to get better as the tournament goes on" - Taylor Fritz after beating Jerome Kym in the US Open 3R

Fritz at the 2025 US Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz was one win away from winning the US Open last year. Despite a spirited performance against Jannik Sinner, the Italian defeated him in the finals.

The American reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships and is now through to the last 16 in New York. Here's what he had to say after his win over Jerome Kym.

"For me it’s a balance of trying to figure out if the strategy is bad, or if I'm just bad and it’s not working,” Taylor Fritz said

"I’m just fighting through some of these early matches and trying to get better as the tournament goes on… I want it bad,’’ he added.

The fourth seed will face Tomas Machac of Czech Republic in the last 16. The duo are scheduled to play on Sunday.

"I'm really happy with how I played and to be through to the next round" - Coco Gauff after eliminating Magda Linette in the US Open 3R

Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff is a former champion at the US Open. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in 2023 to capture her first Major title on tour.

Gauff added another Grand Slam to her locker by winning the French Open this year. After hard-fought wins in the first two rounds, here's what the American said about her mindset in New York.

"It was tough playing two night matches and then having to play with the shade on that side. It was kind of hard to see the ball,” Gauff said after beating Magda Linette. “But overall I'm really happy with how I played and to be through to the next round."

“It’s been an emotional week,” Gauff said. “But I think I needed those tough moments to be able to move forward, and I was putting so much pressure on myself. But I'm really out here just trying to enjoy it and not focus so much on results but the process," she concluded

Gauff will now lock horns with Naomi Osaka in the fourth round of the US Open. The duo are scheduled to play on Monday.

