How much prize money did Frances Tiafoe, Emma Navarro, Danielle Collins & others earn despite Indian Wells 2025 3R exit?

Frances Tiafoe, Danielle Collins, and Emma Navarro were among the big seeds to fall on Day 5 at Indian Wells. The three Americans lost their respective third-round encounters in straight sets.

Home hopes took a hit after the losses but the trio were not the only seeded plates to be shown the door at the tournament on Sunday (March 9). The third round brought an end to the campaigns of 32 players across the men’s and women’s singles competitions.

With the BNP Paribas Open being one of the biggest events on both the men’s and women’s calendars, however, the losing players still took home a handsome cheque of US$64,500 for their efforts at the tournament.

Tiafoe was the first to be bundled out, being stunned by Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki. The American was slow to start the encounter and while he managed to put up a much braver fight in the second set, he came up short to bow out of the competition 6-4, 7-6(6).

Collins, much like Tiafoe, made an error-strewn start to her encounter against Elina Svitolina, who was quick to seize control. The Ukrainian was at her clinical best, fending off four out of five break point chances that she faced to send her opponent packing in a straightforward 6=2, 6-4 result.

Among the other big names who made third-round exits at Indian Wells this year were Daria Kasatkina, Denis Shapovalov, Gael Monfils, Karen Khachanov, Hubert Hurkacz, Matteo Berrettini and Diana Shnaider.

Indian Wells winner to take home massive cheque worth US$1.2 million

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka was safely through to the fourth round at Indian Wells. (Source: Getty)

The 2025 BNP Paribas Open being held in Indian Wells offers an overall financial commitment of US$9,693,540 to participating players, which is up marginally from last year's total of US$9,495,555.

That said, this year's winners will take home a bigger prize money cheque worth US$1,201,125, which is bigger than last year's US$1,100,000.

Among the favorites for the women's singles crown are the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Iga Swiatek. They will, however, face stiff resistance from the likes of Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva, and others.

The exits of top seed Alexander Zverev and multi-time former champion Novak Djokovic, as well as the absence of Jannik Sinner (who is serving a doping ban), meanwhile, have somewhat eased the path to the men's singles trophy for Carlos Alcaraz. He still has to be wary of the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz.

