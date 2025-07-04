How much prize money did Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Leylah Fernandez, Jack Draper & others earn after Wimbledon 2025 2R exit?

Top seeds continued to drop like flies at Wimbledon 2025. Frances Tiafoe, Jack Draper, Tommy Paul and Leylah Fernandez were among the latest high-profile names to depart from the grass court Major after the conclusion of the second round on Thursday, July 3.

All players who lost in the second round of singles received £99,000 (approx. $135,000). The second-round prize money has been upped from the £93,000 (approx. $127,000) given to players a year ago.

Fourth seed and local favorite Draper's woes continued at his home Slam, falling in the second round once again. He went down to former US Open champion Marin Cilic in four sets. 29th seed Fernandez had no answers to Laura Siegemund's trickery, losing in straight sets to the German veteran.

12th seed Tiafoe was sent packing by Cameron Norrie, going down to him in four sets. 13th seed Paul, who made the last eight here a year ago, was shown the door by Sebastian Ofner in the second round this time. However, the biggest upset of the second round was the exit of last year's Wimbledon finalist, Jasmine Paolini.

The Italian lost to Kamilla Rakhimova despite claiming the first set. With Paolini's early exit, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the only top five seed left in the women's draw.

Diana Shnaider, Donna Vekic among the other notable names to lose in Wimbledon 2025 R2

22nd seed Donna Vekic, who reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon last year, was eliminated in the second round this time. She lost to Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-1. 12th seed Diana Shnaider also went down tamely to qualifier Diane Parry in straight sets.

28th seed Sofia Kenin fell victim to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who claimed another high-profile scalp at the tournament. She stunned defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in the first round last year. 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime's woes continued with another early exit from a Major this year, losing to Jan-Lennard Struff in four sets.

Auger-Aliassime hasn't advanced beyond the second round of the past five Majors. The Czech duo of Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac also suffered second-round defeats. The former was beaten in straight sets by Mattia Bellucci, while the latter lost to qualifier August Holmgren in five sets.

Only one seeded player's fate is left hanging in the balance. 10th seed Ben Shelton led Rinky Hijikata 6-2, 7-5, 5-4 during their second-round showdown when the match was suspended due to the curfew rules at the tournament. It's tough to see him losing from this position, though one can never be too sure after the series of upsets this week.

