How much prize money did Madison Keys, Carlos Alcaraz, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger-Aliassime & others earn despite Miami Open 2025 early exits?

By Talal Dar
Modified Mar 24, 2025 10:17 GMT
Madison Keys, Carlos Alcaraz, Tommy Paul and Felix Auger-Aliassime exited early at the Miami Open. (Image credits: Getty)
Madison Keys, Carlos Alcaraz, Tommy Paul and Felix Auger-Aliassime exited early at the Miami Open. (Image credits: Getty)

2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys, world No. 13 Tommy Paul, and 18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime lost their third round matches in Miami. Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz also suffered an early exit at the event.

The ranking points for the ATP and WTA are different, as the women's singles players will earn 65 points for reaching the third round, whereas the men's singles players will get 50 points. But the prize money for both events will be the same.

Madison Keys was stunned by the World No. 140, wildcard Alexandra Eala - Source: Getty
Madison Keys was stunned by the World No. 140, wildcard Alexandra Eala - Source: Getty

All the players who lost the third round are going to earn $60,400. But they missed an opportunity to earn $42,825, as the players who reached the fourth round are assured of earning $103,225.

Madison Keys would be very disappointed, as she was ousted by World No. 140 Alexandra Eala, who had entered as a wildcard and reached the third round of a WTA 1000 for the first time in her career.

19-year-old Eala stunned the 30-year-old American in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2. She also missed the opportunity to improve her ranking, as the world No. 4 Jessica Pegula leads her by only 317 points.

12th seed Tommy Paul was beaten by the 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo whereas Felix Auger-Aliassime was stunned by the 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti despite winning the first set.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper and Daniil Medvedev suffer second round exits

All the men's singles semifinalists of the BNP Paribas Open, including the champion Jack Draper, finalist Holger Rune, semifinalists Daniil Medvedev, and former Miami champion Carlos Alcaraz were beaten in the second round.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper suffered upset losses in Miami - Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper suffered upset losses in Miami - Source: Getty

They earned $25,180 less than the players who lost in the third round, as the players who exited in the second round earned $35,260. 2022 Miami champion Alcaraz would probably be very disappointed, as he won the first set against the Belgian veteran David Goffin, but still ended up losing the second and third set against the World No. 55.

Fatigue could also be one of the reasons for their losses, as Draper's winning streak was ended by 19-year-old Jakub Mensik. 2023 Miami champion Daniil Medvedev also lost in straight sets to Spain's Jaume Munar.

Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune and Ben Shelton are other prominent players who exited in the second round of the Miami Open and will go home with $35,260, despite not winning a match at the tournament this year.

Edited by Mitali
