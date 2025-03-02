How much prize money did N Sriram Balaji earn after his exit from the Mexican Open 2025?

N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Reyes-Varela earned $42,850 after exiting the Mexican Open 2025. On Friday, February 28, they lost in straight sets to the French pair of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul. It took Doumbia and Reboul an hour and 32 minutes to win the match 7-6 (4), 6-3 at Grandstand.

Had Balaji and Reyes-Varela advanced to the final, they would have assured themselves prize money of at least $84,690. The winner of the men’s doubles will get a prize money of $158,810. The quarterfinalists and pairs knocked out in the Round of 16 got prize money of $21,430 and $11,090, respectively.

N Sriram Balaji went down fighting in the Mexican Open 2025

Sriram Balaji and Reyes-Varela began their campaign after beating Jan Zielinski and Sander Gille 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 16. Thereafter, the duo got the better of James Tracy and Hans Hach in the quarterfinals, winning the match 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-8.

In the semifinals, Balaji and Reyes-Varela fought their hearts out but couldn’t cross the finish line. In the opening set, they failed to convert the three break-point chances they got. Doumbia and Reboul also couldn't earn a break as the first set went into a tie-breaker.

In the tie-breaker, Balaji and Reyes-Varela faltered. In the second set, Doumbia and Reboul earned a crucial break to go 3-0 up, after which they didn’t look back. Balaji and Reyes-Varela got two chances to break their opponent’s serve but couldn’t make use of them.

They were tentative with their second serves, winning only 53 percent points (10 out of 19). Doumbia and Reboul also made four double faults, but the errors didn’t cost them the match. They were also better with their first serves, winning 78 percent points from them compared to their opponent’s 69.

