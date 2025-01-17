How much prize money did Rithvik Bollipalli get after a first-round exit from the Australian Open 2025?

India’s Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli earned a prize money of 40,000 US dollars after getting knocked out in the first round of the men’s doubles event at the Australian Open 2025. On Thursday, January 16, Bollipalli and USA’s Ryan Seggerman lost in straight sets to the sixth-seeded pair of Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

Heliovaara and Patten took an hour and six minutes to beat Bollipalli and his American partner 7-6 (7-5), 6-1. Had Bollipalli and Seggerman gone through to the second round, they would have assured themselves a prize of at least 58,000 US dollars.

The champion and runner-up will receive a whopping prize money of 810,000 US dollars and 440,000 US dollars, respectively. The prize money for the ones who were knocked out in the semi-finals and quarter-finals is 250,000 US dollars and 142,000 US dollars, respectively.

The prize money for the teams eliminated in the pre-quarters of the men’s doubles event at Melbourne Park is 82,000 US dollars.

Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli fails to impress at the Australian Open

Bollipalli had a lot to look forward to as he made his debut in Grand Slams at the Melbourne Major. But he did not have a memorable outing in the hardcourt Slam after Heliovaara and Patten comfortably beat him and Seggerman.

The first set was a closely-fought affair as neither team could fetch a breakpoint chance. At 5-5 in the tie-break, Bollipalli and Seggerman had the chance of taking the first set. But then Heliovaara and Patten got back-to-back points to close out the opening set.

The second set was a one-sided affair in favor of Heliovaara and Patten. The duo converted both their break point chances to have the last laugh. Six unforced errors and a win percentage of 47 from their second serves led to Bollipalli and Seggerman’s downfall.

