India’s Rohan Bopanna and Croatia’s Ivan Dodig earned $19,050 after exiting in the opening round of men’s doubles at the Miami Open 2025. They failed to advance to the second round after losing in three sets to India’s Yuki Bhambri and Portugal’s Nuno Borges. On Saturday, March 22, it took Bhambri and Borges an hour and 13 minutes to win the match 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 on Court 5.

Had Bopanna and Dodig made their way through to the second round, they would have assured themselves a prize money of at least $34,850. The champion of the men’s doubles title earned $457,150 while the losing finalist got $242,020. The semi-finalists and quarterfinalists earned prize money of $129,970 and $65,000, respectively.

Rohan Bopanna, Ivan Dodig struggle in the Miami Open

Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig made the worst possible start to their clash against Bhambri and Borges after dropping their serve in the very first game. Thereafter, they couldn’t earn the break back as their opponents eased past them in the opening set.

But Bopanna and Dodig made a strong comeback, winning the second set and forcing a decider. They converted one of their breakpoint chances. Bhambri and Borges got five chances to earn a break, but couldn’t capitalize on even one of them.

In the third set tie-breaker, Bopanna and Dodig made a brilliant start, going 3-0 up. Then they took the scoreline to 7-3 to get themselves in a position of command. Just when it seemed that they would win the match and seal their berth in the second round, they faltered.

From being 3-7 down, Bhambri and Borges bounced back strong to win seven points on the trot. They snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

As far as Bopanna is concerned, it was his third first-round exit on the trot in men’s doubles after the ones in the Indian Wells and Dubai Championships.

