How much prize money did Rohan Bopanna earn after a Round of 16 exit from the Dubai Open 2025?

Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig earned $13,980 after exiting the Dubai Open 2025 in the Round of 16. On Wednesday, February 26, Bopanna and Dodig lost in straight sets to the British pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool. It took Cash and Glasspool over an hour to win the match 6-2, 6-4 on Court 3.

Ad

Had Bopanna and Dodig gone through to the quarterfinals, they would have assured themselves a prize money of $26,840. The winner of the men’s doubles will get a prize money of $198,880. The finalist and semi-finalists will earn $106,060 and $53,660, respectively.

$605,530 is the prize money for the winner of the men’s singles. The finalist and semi-finalists will get $325,780 and $173,620, respectively.

Rohan Bopanna, Ivan Dodig struggle in Dubai Open

Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig didn’t have the best of times in Dubai after Cash and Glasspool knocked them out in the very first round. In the first set, Cash and Glasspool converted two of their five break point chances to get the better of their opponent.

Ad

Trending

Bopanna and Dodig, on the other hand, couldn’t get even a single chance to break Cash and Glasspool’s serve. The second set wasn’t any different compared to the first. The British duo earned a crucial break to go 5-4 up, after which they closed the match out comfortably.

Cash and Glasspool will now lock horns with Yuki Bhambri and Alexei Popyrin in the quarterfinal. Although Bopanna exited, India have representation in Dubai with Bhambri’s presence.

Ad

Bhambri and Popyrin defeated Marcelo Aravelo and Mate Pavic 4-6, 7-6 (1), 10-3 in the first round. If they win the quarterfinals, they will meet Jamie Murray and John Peers in the semi-final.

Bopanna, who became the oldest World No. 1 last year, recently dropped out of the top 20 after making an early exit from the Australian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback