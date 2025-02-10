How much prize money did Sumit Nagal earn after an early exit from the Argentina Open?

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 10, 2025 15:30 GMT
Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Sumit Nagal earned $3565 after his exit from the Argentina Open 2025. The Indian star retired midway from his second round of the qualifiers against home favorite Juan Manuel Cerundolo. With the scorecard reading 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 0-1, Nagal called it quits, reportedly because of a virus. Nagal put his best foot forward for two hours and 22 minutes before going down.

Had Nagal gone through to the main draw, he would have assured himself a prize money of $7060. The players who got knocked out in the first round of the qualifiers earned $1925. The winner of men’s singles in the ATP 250 event will earn a prize money of $100,160.

The runners-up and semi-finalists will earn $58,420 and $34,345, respectively. $19,900 and $11,555 are the prize money for the ones getting eliminated in the quarterfinals and pre-quarters, respectively.

Sumit Nagal's poor run continues

Since climbing to his career-best ranking of No. 68 back in July 2024, Nagal has lost momentum. 2025 hasn’t been pleasant for him either. He qualified for the main draw of the ASB Classic but crashed out in the first round. He also slumped to a defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in the first round of the Australian Open.

At the Argentina Open, Nagal started with a hard-fought win over Juan Pablo Ficovich. He battled hard to win the match 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (4) in three hours and 11 minutes. He also tried his heart out against Cerundolo, before giving up after taking a medical timeout.

Nagal earned a break to win the first set. But Cerundolo made a comeback in the second set, holding his nerves in the tie-breaker. Just after dropping his serve in the third and final set, Nagal took the call to retire from the clash. Recently, Nagal dropped to No. 129 in the ATP rankings after losing 24 spots.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
