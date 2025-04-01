How much prize money did Sumit Nagal earn after an early exit from Grand Prix Hassan II?

Sumit Nagal earned prize money of $3,200 after exiting in the second round of the Qualifiers at the Grand Prix Hassan II. On Monday, March 31, Kamil Majchrzak of Poland beat him in straight sets. It took the Polish player an hour and 36 minutes to win the match 7-5, 6-1, on Court 4.

Had Nagal advanced to the main draw, he would have gone home with at least $6,390. The winner of the men’s singles in the ATP 250 event will earn $90,675 while the losing finalist will get $62,890.

The semi-finalists and quarterfinalists will get a prize money of $31,090 and $18,015 respectively. The players who couldn’t go beyond the Round of 16 will get $10,460.

Sumit Nagal fails to perform in Grand Prix Hassan II

Sumit Nagal didn’t have the best of times in the Grand Prix Hassan II. In the first round of the Qualifiers, he took an hour and 15 minutes to beat wildcard from Morocco, Amine Jamji, 6-2, 6-2. However, the Indian star failed to carry the momentum into the next round against Majchrzak.

In the first set, Majchrzak stormed to a 3-0 lead with an early break of serve. But trailing 2-4, Nagal hit back with his first break. At 5-6, Nadal needed to hold his serve to force a tie-breaker, but instead, he dropped his serve to concede the opening set.

Nagal looked completely out of sorts in the second set. Majchrzak converted two out of the 10 break point chances he got to close out the match comfortably. From 1-1, Majchrzak won five games on the trot, not allowing his Indian opponent to make a comeback.

Nagal was poor with his second serves, making two double faults and winning only 29 percent of points (seven out of 24) from them. Nadal was also let down by 25 unforced errors he made in the match.

