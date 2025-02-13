How much prize money did Sumit Nagal earn after a Round of 32 exit from the Argentina Open?

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 13, 2025 15:30 GMT
BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Sumit Nagal earned $7060 after exiting the Argentina Open 2025. He lost to France’s Corentin in straight sets in the first round of the ATP 250 event. It took Moutet an hour and 52 minutes to win the match 7-5, 6-2. Had Nagal gone to the second round, he would have assured himself a prize money of at least $11,555.

The winner and runners-up of men’s singles will get a prize money of $100,160 and $58,420. $34,345 and $19,900 are the prize money for the players getting knocked out in the semi-finals and quarterfinals respectively.

Nagal had entered the main draw as a lucky loser after Spain’s Jaume Munar pulled out of the championship. He earlier couldn’t go beyond the qualifiers after retiring midway from his match against Juan Cerundolo.

Sumit Nagal struggles to find his form

Last year, Moutet defeated Nagal in the first round of the men’s singles at the Paris Olympics. Nagal had a chance to make amends, but he couldn’t. In the first set at Buenos Aires, Nagal converted both his breakpoint chances to put pressure on Moutet. However, he dropped his thrice to hand the opening set to his French opponent.

Nagal couldn’t make a comeback in the second set. Moutet took the early lead with a break of serve after which he broke Nagal’s serve in the fifth game. Nagal struggled with his second serves, throughout the match, winning only 28 percent points of them and making three double faults.

Nagal achieved his career-best ranking of No.68 last year in July, but since then, he has struggled to find his feet. After he exited the first round of the Australian Open, he also dropped out of the top 100 of the ATP rankings.

As far as Moutet is concerned, he will next be up against third seed Lorenzo Musetti in the second round.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
