How much prize money did Yuki Bhambri earn after his exit from Miami Open 2025?

India’s Yuki Bhambri and Portugal’s Nuno Borges earned prize money of $65,000 after exiting the quarterfinal of the Miami Open 2025. On Wednesday, March 26, they lost to the British pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in a closely-fought three-setter. It took Cash and Glasspool an hour and 30 minutes to win the match 7-6 (1), 3-6, 10-8 at Grandstand.

Had they qualified for the semi-finals, they would have gone home with a prize money of at least $129,970. The winner of the men’s doubles and the runners-up earned $457,150 and $242,020 respectively. The teams that exited from the first and second rounds got $19,050 and $34,850 respectively.

Yuki Bhambri and Nuno Borges go down fighting in the Miami Open 2025

Yuki Bhambri and Nuno Borges made an impressive start to their campaign in the Miami Open after beating Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and India’s Rohan Bopanna 6-4, 3-6, 10-7. In the third set tie-break, they won seven points in a row to come up trumps after being 3-7 down.

In the second round, Bhambri and Borges knocked Adam Pavlasek and Jamie Murray, beating them 7-6 (7-4), 6-2. In the quarters against Cash and Glasspool, Bhambri and Borges fought until the very last point before going down.

The first set turned out to be a humdinger as both teams failed to earn a single chance of breaking their opponent’s serve. In the tie-break, once Glasspool and Cash took a 1-0 lead, they didn’t look back.

In the second set, Bhambri and Borges earned a break to make sure that the match went into the deciding 10-point tie-breaker in the third set.

In the third set, the match could have gone either way with the scorecard reading 8-8. But Bhambri and Borges could not hold their nerve as Glasspool and Cash had the last laugh. Cash and Glasspool eventually finished as the runners-up.

