How much did Rithvik Bollipalli earn after winning the Chile Open 2025 mixed doubles?

Rithvik Bollipalli and Nicolas Barrientos earned $35,980 after winning the Chile Open 2025. On Saturday, March 1, they defeated the top-seeded pair, Maximo Gonzalez and Andreas Molteni, in the grand finale at Court Jaime Fillol in just an hour and three minutes; they won the match 6-3, 6-2.

Ad

Having finished as the runners-up, Gonzales and Molteni earned a prize money of $19,330. The team that was knocked out in the semi-finals earned $11,310. The teams that couldn’t go past the quarterfinals and first round earned $6,270 and $3,700, respectively.

The winner of the men’s singles got $103,456 while the runners-up got a prize money of $60,350. The semi-finalists and quarterfinalists got $35,480 and $20,555, respectively.

Rithvik Bollipalli and Nicolas Barrientos shine at the Chile Open 2025

Rithvik Bollipalli and Nicolas Barrientos began their campaign with a hard-fought win over the Polish pair of Karol Drzewiecki and Plotr Matuszewski. They won the match 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7) in an hour and 47 minutes.

Ad

Trending

Then in the quarterfinal, Bollipalli and Barrientos took down Brazil’s Marcelo Demoliner and Marcelo Zormann after coming back from a set down. They took an hour and 43 minutes to win the match 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-8.

The semi-final wasn’t any different as they again had to bounce back with their backs against the walls. After losing the opening set, Bollipalli and Barrientos took an hour and 39 minutes to beat Guido Andreozzi and Theo Arribage 4-6, 7-6 (7), 10-5.

Ad

The final was one-sided as Bollipalli and Barrientos breezed past Gonzalez and Molteni. In the first set, they converted the only break point chance they got. Most importantly, they didn’t give their opponent any chance to break their serve.

In the second set, Bollipalli and Barrientos upped their game to earn a double break, closing the match without breaking a sweat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback