How much did Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori, Iga Swiatek, Casper Ruud, Ben Shelton, Taylor Townsend & others earn in US Open mixed doubles?

The decision to give mixed doubles a makeover at the US Open 2025 proved to be the right choice in the end. The revamped version of the event was a hit with the audiences despite some trepidation after the initial announcement. While the format of the event was different, the winners were the same.

Ad

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat third seeds Iga Swiatek and Capser Ruud 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 to successfully defend their title. They earned the biggest paycheck in recent times for mixed doubles, with the winning duo splitting $1 million between them.

Swiatek and Ruud came quite close to winning the title. They initially stopped the Italians from serving out the match in the second set and overcame a 5-3 deficit to snatch the set. They trailed 4-1 in the deciding tie-break but fell short of a comeback despite their best efforts. They made $400,000 for their efforts, which will be divided between them.

Ad

Trending

Top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, along with alternates Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison, earned $200,000 as a pair for making the semifinals. Each player will walk away with $100,000 in prize money.

The American duo of Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton were one of the teams to bow out in the quarterfinals. They were shown the door by compatriots Collins and Harrison. All teams who lost in the quarterfinals received $100,000 each, which will be split between the two players.

Ad

Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev, Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti, and Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev were the other teams eliminated in the quarterfinals. Teams made $20,000 for losing in the first round. Second seeds Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, along with Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, were the notable teams to crash out in the first round.

Rybakina and Fritz lost to Errani and Vavassori, while Raducanu and Alcaraz were sent packing by Pegula and Draper. Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils, and Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka were the other big pairings to lose in the first round.

Ad

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori receive a big bump in their payday at the US Open 2025

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori received $200,000 for winning the mixed doubles title at the US Open 2024. It was the first mixed doubles title for both players. They successfully defended their title this year as well, and their reward for doing so has increased significantly.

Ad

Errani and Vavassori's $1,000,000 paycheck for their mixed doubles triumph at the US Open 2025 is quite massive compared to what players usually make in the discipline. With the new format being received quite well in New York, other Majors could follow suit and tinker with the mixed doubles format as well.

The Italian duo also won the mixed doubles title at the French Open earlier this year, and received €122,000 (approx. $142,000). The US Open has upped the ante by making mixed doubles financially lucrative, and other Slams could be forced to follow in their footsteps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More