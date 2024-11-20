  • home icon
How much did Sumit Nagal earn after first-round exit in Montemar Challenger?

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Nov 20, 2024 09:06 GMT
Swiss Indoors Basel - Previews - Source: Getty

Sumit Nagal earned $745 after crashing out in the first round of the Montemar Challenger. On Tuesday, November 19, Lithuania’s Edas Butvilas beat him 6-3, 7-5 in an hour and 31 minutes. Had Nagal gone into the second round, he would have assured himself a prize money of $1,200.

The winner of the men’s singles will get a prize money of $10,200, while the runners-up will get $6,015. The semi-finalists and quarterfinalists will receive a prize money of $3,565 and $2,070, respectively.

Butvilas, in the meantime, will continue his stint in the tournament and will next face Dominican Republic’s Nick Hardt in the second round on Thursday, November 21. He will also partner his countryman Villus Gaubas in men’s doubles.

Sumit Nagal struggles for form in Montemar Challenger

Sumit Nagal was expected to put his best foot forward, but the Indian star could hardly assert himself on the opposition despite getting loads of chances.

In the opening set, Nagal earned a crucial break of serve, but then dropped his serve twice to go down. He broke Butvilas’ serve twice in the second set, but conceded three breaks to his opposition.

Nagal never looked at ease with his first serves, winning only 53 percent of points from them. But the five breaks he gave away was the decisive factor in the match.

Nagal started the year by qualifying for the second round of the Australian Open after beating Alexander Bublik. Back in July, Nagal also achieved his career-best ranking of No. 68 in the world. But since then, he hasn’t been at his best.

Currently ranked No. 93 in the world, Nagal also did not play in India’s Davis Cup tie against Sweden earlier this year. He also could not go beyond the first round of the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
