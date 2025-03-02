How much did Yuki Bhambri earn after winning Dubai Tennis Championships 2025?

Yuki Bhambri and his partner Alexei Popyrin earned $198,880 after winning the men’s doubles title in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. On Saturday, March 1, Bhambri and Popyrin defeated the second-seeded pair of Harri Hellovaara and Henry Patten in the final of the ATP 500 event. It took them an hour and 51 minutes to win the match 3-6, 7-6 (12), 10-8 on Centre Court.

It was Bhambri and Popyrin's maiden ATP title. Meanwhile, Hellovaara and Patten finished as runner-ups and earned $106,060 in prize money. The pairs knocked out in the semi-finals received $53,660. The prize money for failing to advance beyond the quarterfinals and Round of 16 was $26,840 and $13,980, respectively.

Yuki Bhambri and Alexei Popyrin shine at Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Yuki Bhambri and Alexei Popyrin had their fair share of troubles throughout the tournament. In the Round of 16, they came back from a set down to beat Marcelo Aravelo and Mate Pavic 4-6, 7-6 (1), 10-3. They again lost the opening set in the quarterfinals before making a comeback to win the match 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-5.

In the semifinals, Bhambri and Popyrin seized the initiative early to beat John Peers and Jamie Murray 6-2, 4-6, 10-7. In the final, they found themselves under extreme pressure, losing the opening set, but they showed nerves of steel to bounce back and claim the title.

In the first set of the final, Hellovaara and Patten converted one of their three break-point chances to dominate. After both teams earned two breaks apiece, the second set went into the tie-breaker, where Bhambri and Popyrin fought hard before forcing the decider.

They took a 3-1 lead in the third set, but Patten and Hellovaara drew level at 5-5. But once Bhambri and Popyrin took a 6-5 lead, they did not look back.

