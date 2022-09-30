"How ridiculous"- Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal being in Top 10 of ATP rankings for 888 consecutive weeks

Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest players of all time and has had a career that others can only dream of having. The Spaniard has won more Grand Slams than any man in the history of the sport, among other records.

Another notable feat that he has attained is being in the top 10 of the ATP rankings for 888 consecutive weeks, which means across over 17 years. The 22-time Major winner first reached the top 10 back in 2005 and has stayed there despite his injury troubles.

Several fans on Reddit hailed Nadal's longevity, with one calling the stat "ridiculous."

"Of all the ridiculous stats that he and the others (you know who I mean) can lay claim to I think this is the first one in a while that's made me really appreciate how ridiculous it is," the fan wrote.

Another said that the 36-year-old could be in the top 10 for over 1000 weeks if he plays for another three years.

"If Nadal plays for three years, he will go past 1000 weeks," another fan wrote.

One user said that in the years when the King Of Clay was not at his best (2015 and 2016), he was terrible going by his usually-high standards.

"The reality is that even is his "down" years, it's not like he was absolutely terrible, just relatively terrible against his usual standards. In 2015/2016 Masters tourneys, he made 11 QFs, 6 SFs, 2 finals, and won 1 title. That would be a solid 2 years for a lot of 10th-ranked players. Normally he can also count on points from RG, but he was unlucky those 2 years, first drawing 2015 Novak in the QF, and then the injury that forced him out in 2016. He was actually putting together a decent season in 2016 until that injury happened," a comment read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"A big honor"- Frances Tiafoe on defeating Rafael Nadal at US Open

Rafael Nadal lost to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open

In an interview with GQ, Frances Tiafoe said that beating Rafael Nadal at the US Open was an honor. The American also stated that he didn't know what he told the Spaniard during their post-match handshake as he was "not on this planet."

"Yeah, that was a big honor. When I shook his hand, I didn't even really know what to say to him. I was kinda like mumbling and stuff. He said congrats but I didn't even know what I said to him. I was so not in this planet. Hopefully we have a couple more battles before he calls it," Tiafoe said.

