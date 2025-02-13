How did Sumit Nagal make a comeback to the Argentina Open despite Qualifiers exit? 

Sumit Nagal returned to the Argentina Open and participated in the tournament's main draw. The Indian star did not advance past the qualifiers earlier and entered the main draw as a lucky loser after Jaume Munar of Spain pulled out. Munar was set to face Corentin Moutet in the Round of 32 clash, but Nagal played after the Spaniard's withdrawal.

Munar also did not feature in the Round of 16 of his doubles match with his countryman Pedro Martinez. Munar and Martinez were scheduled to lock horns with Austria’s Alexander Erler and Germany’s Constantin Frantzen.

Instead, Erler and Frantzen faced the Argentine pair of Mariano Kestelboim and Juan Pablo Ficovich and beat them 6-3, 6-4.

Sumit Nagal retires from Argentina Open Qualifiers

Nagal made a decent start to his campaign in the Argentina Open after beating Ficovich in the first round of the qualifiers. After dropping the first set, he made a comeback to win the match 6-6 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (4). In the second round against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, he began well by taking the first set but lost the plot after losing the second.

Nagal didn’t make a great start to the decider as he dropped his serve. Thereafter, he retired midway from the match with the scorecard reading 6-3, 6-7 (5), 0-1. Reportedly, he couldn’t continue due to a virus. Last year, Nagal climbed to No.68 in the ATP rankings following his incredible outings in the first half of 2024 where he advanced to the second round of the Australian Open.

But since then, he lost the plot and eventually dropped out of the top 100. In the latest ATP rankings, Nagal lost 24 places and dropped to 129 in the rankings. Nagal also failed to win his first-round matches last year in the US Open, French Open, and Wimbledon.

