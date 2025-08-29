"How are tennis journalists so bad?";"Embarrassing" - Fans infuriated over Iga Swiatek facing 'disrespectful' question about her hair at US Open

Iga Swiatek is currently in action at the US Open as she hunts for the seventh Grand Slam title of her career. After her second round win at the event, a journalist asked the Pole about her hairstyle, and fans were left infuriated by this line of questioning.

Swiatek kicked off her time in New York with a dominant win over Emiliana Arango. Up next, she squared off against Suzan Lamens. The second seed was pushed to three sets by the Dutch player, before she triumphed 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. In her press conference after this match, the former World No.1 was asked if she had considered braiding beads into her hair. Swiatek was left confused by the question, responding,

"What kind of question is this, I'm sorry. Did I think about putting beads in my hair?No. What's going on?”

Reacting to this incident, Iga Swiatek's fans were left infuriated at tennis journalism. One fan on Reddit wrote,

“How are tennis journalists so bad? Must be the worst in sports, right? I'm not 14 anymore, couldn't care less about Carlos' haircut or his relationship with Emma or this bullshit.”

Another X user slammed the line of questioning as ‘embarrassing', writing,

“Embarrassing. It's crazy Iga had to deal with this stupid question after a 3 set match,”

Here is how other tennis enthusiasts reacted to the journalist's bizarre question for Swiatek:

“The match was hard enough, then she had to deal with crap like this... Unbelievable!” one fan wrote.

“Who asked this question? I need to know,” another added.

“What? Why would they ask her that?” one X user wondered.

“That question was disrespectful to Iga considering what a champion she is,” a third fan opined.

Iga Swiatek sets up third round clash with Anna Kalinskaya

Swiatek at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek is one of the favorites to lift the 2025 US Open women's singles trophy. The Pole arrived in New York fresh off her campaign at the Cincinnati Masters, where she displayed incredible form, winning the title without dropping a set.

At Flushing Meadows, Swiatek has already given fans glimpses of her impressive skills. She downed Emiliana Arango for her first round match, and meted out a similar treatment to Suzan Lamens in her second round encounter.

Up next, Iga Swiatek will be taking on Anna Kalinskaya for her third round match at the US Open. The duo have played each other twice before, and while Kalinskaya won their first encounter, Swiatek avenged this loss in their most recent meeting.

