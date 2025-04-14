How the WTA Race is poised ahead of Stuttgart Open 2025 ft. Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka

The WTA calendar is in its European clay court swing with events lined up in Stuttgart and Rouen. With the 2025 season hitting one of its busiest phases, the WTA Race has heated up with Aryna Sabalenka leading the list with 3581 points.

Ad

The World No. 1 has been in phenomenal form in 2025, reaching four finals, winning two titles in Brisbane and Miami. She will be starting her clay-court season in Stuttgart and will look to stay on top of the Race Rankings.

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek has yet to open her account in terms of titles won in 2025, and finds herself in fourth position in the race. The Pole has reached multiple semifinals at the Australian Open, Qatar Open, and the BNP Paribas Open, bringing her total points for the season to 2316 points.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, World No. 3 Coco Gauff is out of the Top 10 in the WTA Race at the moment. The American had some disappointing results, such as the quarterfinal loss against Paula Badosa at the Australian Open, followed by opening-round exits against McCartney Kessler and Marta Kostyuk in Qatar and Dubai, respectively.

Gauff had successive fourth-round losses in Indian Wells and Miami, losing to Belinda Bencic and Magda Linette, respectively. Her total points for the season are 1191, keeping her at No. 11 in the race. All three of Sabalenka, Gauff, and Swiatek will be in action in Stuttgart.

Ad

Four American players in the Top 8 in the WTA Race

In Picture: Jessica Pegula (Getty)

Even though Coco Gauff is not in the Top 8 in the WTA Race, there are four American players in the top eight positions. Madison Keys is in second place in the race, with 3069 points. The American won most of her points from her Australian Open triumph, which gave her 2000 points, along with a title win in Adelaide, which gave her 500 points.

Ad

Jessica Pegula is another American in the top eight of the WTA race, with two title wins in Austin and Charleston. She reached the final in Miami, which takes her points tally for the season to 2311 and has her fifth on the race.

The other American players in the Top 8 are Amanda Ansimova (6th) and Emma Navarro (8th), with 1460 and 1353 points, respectively. Most of Anisimova's points came in her title-winning run at the Dubai Tennis Championships, whereas Navarro got most of her points from her title win in Merida and a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open. Mirra Andreeva (3rd) and Clara Tauson (7th) are the other players in the Top 8 in the WTA race so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More