Hubert Hurkacz handed $7,600 fine for on-court profanity during QF match against Daniil Medvedev at Australian Open 2024: Reports

Hubert Hurkacz was slapped with a hefty fine of $7,600 for using audible profanity on the court during his quarterfinal match against Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open.

Hurkacz could not contain his frustration and threw his racket across the net, as well as uttering several swear words. His misconduct resulted in a penalty for violating the code of conduct.

Hurkacz, currently ranked No. 9 in the world, had an excellent run at the Australian Open, reaching his second Major quarterfinal. He beat the likes of Ugo Humbert and Jakub Mensik along the way.

However, his tournament came to an end when he faced World No. 3 and reigning US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev, who won 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a four-hour marathon.

The controversial moment of the match came in the fourth set when Hubert Hurkacz lost his temper and threw his racquet over the net, shouting several obscenities. The Australian Open decided to fine him $7,600 for unsportsmanlike conduct in a recently published report (via Sportowefakty).

Some of the other players who have been fined are Daria Saville ($7,600 for visible obscenity), Tommy Paul ($6,000 for smashing his racquet in the third round), Holger Rune ($7,600 for unsportsmanlike conduct), and Medvedev ($9,000 for unsportsmanlike behavior in the second round) (via Yahoo Sports).

Expand Tweet

A look at Hubert Hurkacz's performance in the 2024 United Cup

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 Australian Open

Hubert Hurkacz had an excellent run in the second edition of the 2024 United Cup, where he led Poland to the final. Along the way, he faced top players such as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Adrian Mannarino, and Alexander Zverev. Hurkacz also partnered with World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the doubles matches.

Hurkacz started his campaign in Perth, where Poland were placed in Group A alongside Spain and Brazil. He faced Thiago Seyboth Wild of Team Brazil In his first match and prevailed in a tight three-setter. Meanwhile, Swiatek beat Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets in the women's singles.

The 26-year-old then teamed up with Swiatek to beat Haddad Maia and Marcelo Melo in mixed doubles, 6-4, 6-3, winning the tie 3-0.

In the second tie, Hurkacz met Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Team Spain, eventually losing in three sets. Meanwhile, Swiatek beat Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets.

Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek then clinched the tie for Poland by defeating Sorribes Tormo and Davidovich Fokina, 6-0, 6-0, topping the group with two wins.

Poland faced Team China in the quarterfinals, where Hurkacz defeated Zhang Zhizhen in straight sets. Meanwhile, Swiatek defeated Zheng Qinwen in straight sets.

The Pole then watched compatriots Katarzyna Piter and Jan Zielinski complete the formalities by beating You Xiaodi and Sun Fajing in three sets in mixed doubles.

Poland faced Team France in the semifinals, where Hurkacz defeated Adrian Mannarino in straight sets. Swiatek then sealed Poland’s place in the final by defeating Caroline Garcia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

In the final, Hurkacz faced his toughest opponent yet in the form of Alexander Zverev of Team Germany. Zverev had won three out of four matches in the tournament and had a 2-0 head-to-head record against Hurkacz.

Team Poland's final journey started with disappointment as the German defeated Hurkacz in a three-set thriller. Swiatek then leveled the tie by beating Angelique Kerber in straight sets.

The final between Poland and Germany would be decided by a mixed doubles match. Alexander Zverev and Laura Siegemund beat Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek in three sets to win the United Cup for Germany.