In a recent show of support for the LGBTQ+ community, professional tennis player Greet Minnen took to Twitter to voice her stance against homophobia and transphobia.

This bold statement comes amid the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), celebrated annually on May 17th and aimed at raising awareness about these issues and promoting inclusivity and acceptance.

IDAHOBIT was established in 2004 to draw attention to the violence and discrimination experienced by the LGBTQ+ community worldwide. This day was chosen to commemorate the World Health Organization's decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

Minnen, who is openly gay and married to fellow Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck, has always been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. On Wednesday, she wrote on Twitter:

"Together, let us stand against homophobia and transphobia, forging a world where everyone can thrive with dignity and acceptance. Human rights are not optional. They apply to all people, no matter who they are or whom they love. #stophomophobia #idaho"

Greet Minnen @GreetMinnen97 #idaho Together, let us stand against homophobia and transphobia, forging a world where everyone can thrive with dignity and acceptance. Human rights are not optional. They apply to all people, no matter who they are or whom they love. #stophomophobia Together, let us stand against homophobia and transphobia, forging a world where everyone can thrive with dignity and acceptance. Human rights are not optional. They apply to all people, no matter who they are or whom they love. #stophomophobia #idaho 🌈 https://t.co/q6L6pd4GTD

The tweet has garnered thousands of views, signifying a wave of support for Minnen's stance.

Minnen's advocacy is not just limited to social media. In an interview with the BBC in 2019, she and her wife openly talked about their relationship and the importance of representing the LGBTQ+ community in professional sports. Their aim, they said, was to break down barriers and to inspire younger athletes who might be struggling with their identity.

Billie Jean King and Amélie Mauresmo: Tennis champions for LGBTQ+ equality

Billie Jean King: Breaking Barriers, Championing LGBTQ+ Equality

In the realm of professional tennis, two players stand out not just for their impressive on-court prowess but also for their off-court advocacy. Billie Jean King and Amélie Mauresmo, both openly gay women, have long been champions for LGBTQ+ rights within the sporting world and beyond.

Billie Jean King, a former World No. 1 professional tennis player, has been a staunch advocate for gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights for decades. She won a staggering 39 Grand Slam titles and made history in 1973 when she beat Bobby Riggs in the highly-publicized "Battle of the Sexes" match.

She publicly confirmed her sexuality in 1981, becoming one of the first prominent athletes to do so. King has since utilized her platform to promote diversity and inclusion within the sport and society at large.

Across the Atlantic, French tennis star Amélie Mauresmo also serves as a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ rights. Mauresmo, who won two Grand Slam singles titles and reached World No. 1 ranking, openly acknowledged her sexuality at the young age of 19, at the Australian Open in 1999. She faced public scrutiny and homophobia, yet her openness set a precedent for other players and created a dialogue about acceptance and equality within the sport.

Both King and Mauresmo have used their platforms to further the conversation about LGBTQ+ acceptance in tennis. They have openly shared their experiences of being gay women in the public eye, contributing to increased visibility and understanding of LGBTQ+ individuals in the sports world.

In 2007, King's advocacy efforts culminated in the establishment of the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting inclusive leadership in the workplace and society.

Meanwhile, Mauresmo's influence continues through her coaching career, where she has coached top players like Andy Murray, a strong advocate for gender equality in tennis.

Poll : 0 votes