"Hungry much?" - Christopher Eubanks pokes fun at Coco Gauff snacking during American's Wimbledon QF vs Daniil Medvedev

Christopher Eubanks was well supported amid his historic run at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, with his close friend and fellow American talent Coco Gauff in the stands during his quarterfinal match.

World No. 7 Coco Gauff, who stayed back in London after her first-round exit in singles and third-round exit in doubles, was present in Christopher Eubanks' box alongside her family during his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Gauff was even spotted snacking during the fourth set of the match, and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Eubanks reacted to the clip on Twitter, jokingly asking if Gauff was hungry while he was on the court battling it out.

"Hungry much? @CocoGauff," Eubanks tweeted.

Eubanks faced World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. And while the 27-year-old pushed the Russian to five sets, he ultimately came up short, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1.

The result was still monumental for Eubanks, who was out of the top 100 until March and whose previous best Grand Slam result was a couple of second-round exits.

The American's fairytale run at SW19 featured wins over seeded players like home favorite and No. 12 seed Cameron Norrie (won 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the second round) and No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (won 3-6, 7-4(4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round).

Eubanks also broke Andre Agassi's 31-year-old Wimbledon record during his quarterfinal match when he hit the most winners in a single Wimbledon tournament.

The 6 ft 7 in tall American hit a total of 331 winners at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, surpassing Andre Agassi's tally of 317, set during his 1992 title run at SW19.

Christopher Eubanks becomes World No. 31 after groundbreaking Wimbledon run

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Christopher Eubanks will attain his best career ranking of World No. 31 after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The milestone is another one in a long list that the American has put together in 2023. Eubanks broke into the top 100 for the first time ever after reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

He then claimed his first title on the ATP Tour at the Mallorca Open, just before the start of Wimbledon, and was on a nine-match winning streak before his loss to Medvedev. Eubanks defeated France's Adrian Mannarino in the Mallorca final, 6-1, 6-4.

Christopher Eubanks will next play another grasscourt tournament, the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, USA. He played in Newport last year as a qualifier, winning his first-round match against Dominik Koepfer before losing to Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.

