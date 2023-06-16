"Hype around Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz is unreal" - Tennis fans react to controversial Wimbledon poster

Tennis fans recently criticized the prominence of Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff in Wimbledon's promotional material for the 2023 edition of the tournament.
After the tournament omitted seven-time champion Novak Djokovic from its promotional video, images of a poster at The Championships which doesn't include the Serb emerged.
Three players were featured on the men's and women's sides each, with Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz headlining the design among the players currently active on tour.
Some tennis fans questioned why Gauff, who has never gotten past the fourth round at Wimbledon, was the main star of the poster on the women's side.
"Hype around Gauff is unreal... Alcaraz too, at times," a fan wrote on social media.
The American's appearance in the poster has been attributed to her incredible debut in 2019, when she reached the fourth round of the tournament as a 15-year-old.
Gauff made headlines by defeating Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4, in the first round. She then dispatched Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-3, in the second round, and Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, in the third. Gauff was finally defeated by Simona Halep 3-6, 3-6, in the fourth round.
"Gauff there and no Rybakina. Gauff will forever have a chokehold on them for that debut," another fan added.
Alcaraz's appearance wasn't as disputed as Gauff's, but fans raised objections about the absence of Novak Djokovic from the poster.
Djokovic has won seven Wimbledon titles in his career, one short of Roger Federer's record eight. Alcaraz, on the other hand, has never gotten past the fourth round at the grass-court major.
Carlos Alcaraz can take back World No. 1 spot from Novak Djokovic before Wimbledon 2023
Carlos Alcaraz lost his World No. 1 spot to Novak Djokovic after the Serb won the 2023 French Open, but he can reclaim the position very soon.
The 20-year-old Spaniard can return to the ATP top spot if he wins his next tournament, the 2023 Queen's Club Championships.
If Alcaraz wins the 500 series event, he will jump over Djokovic in the rankings, as the Serb's lead is currently 420 points. Djokovic currently has 7595 points, while Alcaraz has 7175.
The Queen's Club Championships will take place from June 19 to 25, with Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe headlining the competition.
Djokovic can put a stop to his rival's plans if he decides to play at any grass court tournaments prior to the 2023 Wimbledon. So far, there is no indication that he has made that decision.