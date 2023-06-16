"Hype around Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz is unreal" - Tennis fans react to controversial Wimbledon poster

Tennis fans recently criticized the prominence of Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff in Wimbledon's promotional material for the 2023 edition of the tournament.

After the tournament omitted seven-time champion Novak Djokovic from its promotional video, images of a poster at The Championships which doesn't include the Serb emerged.

Three players were featured on the men's and women's sides each, with Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz headlining the design among the players currently active on tour.

Some tennis fans questioned why Gauff, who has never gotten past the fourth round at Wimbledon, was the main star of the poster on the women's side.

"Hype around Gauff is unreal... Alcaraz too, at times," a fan wrote on social media.

The American's appearance in the poster has been attributed to her incredible debut in 2019, when she reached the fourth round of the tournament as a 15-year-old.

Gauff made headlines by defeating Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4, in the first round. She then dispatched Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-3, in the second round, and Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, in the third. Gauff was finally defeated by Simona Halep 3-6, 3-6, in the fourth round.

"Gauff there and no Rybakina. Gauff will forever have a chokehold on them for that debut," another fan added.

Alcaraz's appearance wasn't as disputed as Gauff's, but fans raised objections about the absence of Novak Djokovic from the poster.

Djokovic has won seven Wimbledon titles in his career, one short of Roger Federer's record eight. Alcaraz, on the other hand, has never gotten past the fourth round at the grass-court major.

Here are some more reactions from fans on social media:

sickofit678 @sickofit678 @ZHamfri @Shankballs Alcaraz is a former #1 and a grand slam winner ( although Novak was not allowed to compete) Gauff has no history at all and seems to be pushed simply for being black @ZHamfri @Shankballs Alcaraz is a former #1 and a grand slam winner ( although Novak was not allowed to compete) Gauff has no history at all and seems to be pushed simply for being black

Sebastian @X36gg @Shankballs Novak Djokovic has more Wimbledon titles (7) than Carlos Alcaraz has matches played on Wimbledon (6) @Shankballs Novak Djokovic has more Wimbledon titles (7) than Carlos Alcaraz has matches played on Wimbledon (6)

Vuk Ognjenović @groteskabezduse @Shankballs They put Alcaraz besides Roger like they could even compare. The boy is an excellent player, but he has many years to prove himself, Djokovic is 36! and he is still dominating the tennis world, that’s why he’s all time best… @Shankballs They put Alcaraz besides Roger like they could even compare. The boy is an excellent player, but he has many years to prove himself, Djokovic is 36! and he is still dominating the tennis world, that’s why he’s all time best…

Leo @yellowleonardo @Shankballs Starting to believe the wrong people have too much to say by the making of these posters @Shankballs Starting to believe the wrong people have too much to say by the making of these posters

Gaby S. @gabyserrar @Shankballs They are celebrating the youngest stars on both tours, trying to emulate the stars from previous generations 🥺🥺 @Shankballs They are celebrating the youngest stars on both tours, trying to emulate the stars from previous generations 🥺🥺

shell @justmeshellee @Shankballs Wow, not obvious at all who they want to be the “establishment” player. I really want to like Carlos, but pushing him on tennis fans is having the opposite effect. @Shankballs Wow, not obvious at all who they want to be the “establishment” player. I really want to like Carlos, but pushing him on tennis fans is having the opposite effect.

Kvittycat @kvittycat53 @Shankballs Why on earth is it Gauff and not Iga? Or Rybakina? @Shankballs Why on earth is it Gauff and not Iga? Or Rybakina?

Carlos Alcaraz can take back World No. 1 spot from Novak Djokovic before Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz lost his World No. 1 spot to Novak Djokovic after the Serb won the 2023 French Open, but he can reclaim the position very soon.

The 20-year-old Spaniard can return to the ATP top spot if he wins his next tournament, the 2023 Queen's Club Championships.

If Alcaraz wins the 500 series event, he will jump over Djokovic in the rankings, as the Serb's lead is currently 420 points. Djokovic currently has 7595 points, while Alcaraz has 7175.

The Queen's Club Championships will take place from June 19 to 25, with Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe headlining the competition.

Djokovic can put a stop to his rival's plans if he decides to play at any grass court tournaments prior to the 2023 Wimbledon. So far, there is no indication that he has made that decision.

