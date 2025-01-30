"Hypocrisy is staggering"- Martina Navratilova slams senators supporting 'Make America Healthy Again' after ignoring Michelle Obama's similar policies

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has criticized certain senators for their perceived hypocrisy regarding health initiatives. Navratilova pointed out that these lawmakers had previously dismissed former First Lady Michelle Obama's efforts to promote healthier school meals but are now endorsing the "Make America Healthy Again" campaign.

While serving as First Lady, Michelle Obama introduced the 'Let's Move!' initiative to address childhood obesity by enhancing school meal programs and promoting physical fitness. However, her initiative encountered strong resistance from certain lawmakers and industry groups, who claimed the regulations were overly stringent and difficult for schools to follow.

Recently, GOP Rep. Keith Self of Texas introduced the Funding is Zero for Zero Nutrition Options Act (FIZZ-NO) Act, a bill prohibiting the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to purchase sugary and artificially sweetened sodas, including sugar-free options like Diet Coke. The legislation aims to improve public health and reduce taxpayer costs.

The initiative is backed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary. It aligns with the "Make America Healthy Again" movement, which seeks to reform health policies, including removing processed foods from school lunches.

Reacting to the news, Navratilova criticized lawmakers for supporting FIZZ-NO while previously opposing Michelle Obama’s similar efforts. She called out their inconsistency, highlighting how policies they once rejected under a Democratic administration are now embraced under Republican leadership. Navratilova expressed her frustration on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

"The same senators who sh*t on any proposal that Michelle Obama brought up for our kids to eat healthier in schools are now spouting the Make America Healthy again bullsh*t. The hypocrisy is quite staggering."

Frequent consumption of sugary sodas has been associated with health issues like obesity, heart disease, kidney disease, and diabetes. USDA records show that in the 2023 fiscal year, an average of 42.1 million people received SNAP benefits each month, with total spending reaching $112 billion and an average benefit of $211.93 per person.

Martina Navratilova calls out GOP Congresswoman’s 'nutrition over profits' stance, recalls Michelle Obama backlash

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards press conference (Image source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova took issue with Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna for advocating government-backed healthier food choices, noting GOP opposition when Michelle Obama pursued similar efforts.

Last month, Luna argued on social media that nutrition should take precedence over profits.

"Instead of subsidizing unhealthy, processed foods that harm our health, our government should incentivize Americans to make better food choices! It's time to prioritize nutrition over profits and support a healthier, stronger nation," Luna wrote on X.

Political analyst Rachel Bitecofer responded to Luna’s post, pointing out that Obama had pursued the same goal but faced significant Republican resistance.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion later echoed Bitecofer’s remarks, writing:

"Exactly. They were screaming from the rafters- how dare you tell us what our children should have for lunch!!! How dare you tell us we are not healthy and are overweight!!!"

In other news, Martina Navratilova criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for denying food assistance to children from low-income families.

