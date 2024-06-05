Aryna Sabalenka recently engaged in banter with her fitness coach Jason Stacy about her workout routine video. The Belarusian poked fun at her speed, saying she is slow in real life as opposed to the video.

Earlier on Tuesday (June 4), Sabalenka's fitness coach Jason Stacy took to Instagram to share a snippet from her pre-practice moving session. The World No. 2 was seen using weights and bands during the session.

"A little piece of our pre-practice moving," a part of the caption of Stacy's post read.

He also explained the importance of warmup in his caption, saying that warmups are an opportunity that should not be wasted.

Sabalenka replied in a humorous way, asking if he sped up the video. Stacy replied in negative, praising her for being quick.

"Did you speed up the video?I feel like I’m 10 times slower in life lmfao," Sabalenka asked.

"NOPE!! That’s all you Chica!!!" Jason Stacy replied.

The Belarusian also lauded him for being consistent on Instagram.

"Btw..we are so proud of your consistency on insta keep it up man," Aryna Sabalenka wrote.

Stacy, taking in the compliment, said that he was working on consistency.

"Working on it!!" Stacy wrote.

Stacy also said that the Belarusian was still beating him in the consistency game, adding that he could not let her win everything.

"ha ha ha… so far from it still….Plus you’re beating me and I can’t let you win everything LOL. but I did say I would start and keep it going this time!!!! I still have so much more to post on all kinds of goodness!!!" Stacy said.

Aryna Sabalenka continues the tradition of signing Jason Stacy's head at French Open

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka and her team have decided to continue the Grand Slam-winning tradition of signing Jason Stacy's head before every match. The Belarusian signed his head before her first-round match at the Australian Open and went on to win the title.

They intend to continue the tradition as the World No. 2 hunts her first title in the French capital. She told the press after her first-round win against Erika Andreeva at the French Open that she hoped that the tradition would work this time as well.

"We will just keep the traditions going, you know like I did sign his head today. I mean, let's see if it's working or not. Hopefully, it will. That’s the key. But we are going to keep the tradition," she said.

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinal at the French Open.