"I had 3 seconds, don't judge me" - Eugenie Bouchard jokes after coming up with pickelball-related pickup line for Valentine's Day

Eugenie Bouchard recently jokingly pleaded with fans to not make fun of her over her silly pickleball-related pickup line.

Bouchard is currently juggling her life as a professional athlete in two sports - tennis and pickleball. She has been a tennis professional on the WTA Tour since 2011 and has recently become a professional pickleball player in the PPA Tour as well..

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the PPA tour held a fun session on Instagram where they asked players to come up with a pickleball-related pickup line. The video segment included pro pickleball players such as Bouchard, Jaume Martinez Vich, Ryan Sherry, and Jocelyn Devilliers.

Bouchard could not come up with anything in the video, mustering half a line that had nothing to do with pickleball.

"Um I would say uh, I’ll step into the kitchen or something like that," Bouchard said.

The Canadian reshared the video on her Instagram story and asked her fans to refrain from making fun of her for the weak attempt.

“I had 3 seconds to come up with this don’t judge me 😭,” Bouchard said on her Instagram Story.

Bouchard's Instagram Story

When Eugenie Bouchard reached the Wimbledon Finals in 2014

Eugenie Bouchard with the runner-up trophy at the Wimbledon 2014

Eugenie Bouchard was in red-hot form heading into the 2014 Wimbledon and entered the tournament as the 13th seed at just 20 years of age. She had also previously won the 2012 Wimbledon girl's junior title.

The Canadian had already made it to the semifinals of the first two Grand Slams that season (Australian Open, French Open) and had also won her first title at the Nurberger Versicherungscup.

The former World No. 5 didn't drop a single set en route to the finals at the All England Club. She cruised through the first two rounds before defeating Andrea Petkovic in the third round 6-3, 6-4 and Alize Cornet in the fourth round 7-6(5), 7-5.

In the quarterfinals, the then 20-year-old faced Angelique Kerber and comfortably defeated the German 6-3, 6-4. She then faced No. 3 seed Simona Halep in the semifinals. The young Canadian came up with yet another impressive performance and defeated Halep 7-6(5), 6-2 to reach the finals.

Bouchard became the first player representing Canada to reach the finals of a Major. However, Eugenie Bouchard's dream run came to an end as she lost to Petra Kvitova 3-6, 0-6 in the title clash.