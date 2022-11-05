Nick Kyrgios has apologized to the spectator he accused of being drunk during his Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios, who lost the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3), had asked the chair umpire to have the spectator removed because she was distracting him. He also said that the woman, who was later identified as Ania Palus, had had about 700 drinks.

"She is distracting me when I’m serving in a Wimbledon final," Kyrgios had said. "There’s no other bigger occasion. You didn’t believe me. And she did it again. It nearly cost me the game. Why is she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row, speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable? Nothing is acceptable? So kick her out! It’s the one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro."

Palus was initially removed from the stadium before being allowed back in. She later told reporters that she only had a few drinks and was supporting Kyrgios as he was the underdog.

"I understand what it is like to be an underdog, so I wanted to give him support. Maybe I took it too far, so for that I am sorry, but I only had good intentions. If you think one person saying ‘Come on, you can do it’ is so disturbing that he loses a game… how can he pick up a single fan who is clapping, rooting for him?" Palus said.

She later decided to launch a defamation case against Nick Kyrgios, which she won, thus forcing the Aussie to apologize to her and donate £20,000 to a charity of her choice. Kyrgios said that he had donated the amount to a charity chosen by Palus and that he would not comment on the matter any further.

“I accept that belief was mistaken, and I apologize. To make amends, I have donated £20,000 to the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, a charity chosen by Ms Palus. I will not be commenting on this matter again," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios ends 2022 with 37 wins out of 47 matches

Nick Kyrgios has ended his season with 37 wins out of 47 matches. His last tournament was the Japan Open, where he reached the quarterfinals before withdrawing due to a knee injury.

The 27-year-old's most notable achievement was reaching the Wimbledon final. He also won the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. As of now, Kyrgios is ranked 22nd in the world.

