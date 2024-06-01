Felix Auger-Aliassime expressed gratitude to his former coach, Toni Nadal, despite the duo's recent breakup. The Canadian revealed in early May that the Spanish coach was no longer traveling with his team.

Auger-Aliassime and Toni Nadal first linked back in April 2021, when the former was just 20 years old. The collaboration helped the Canadian achieve his first highest-ever career ranking of World No. 6 at the end of 2022.

During his recent campaign at the 2024 Madrid Open in early May, Auger-Aliassime revealed that Toni, Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach, had stopped traveling with his team, indicating an end to their partnership.

After his third-round win at the 2024 French Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime looked back at Toni Nadal's impact on his game. The 23-year-old stated that he and the veteran coach parted ways amicably, adding that he prefers to have a small team around him.

Auger-Aliassime went on to thank the Spaniard for instilling in him the value of mental resilience, similar to Rafael Nadal, which has helped him deal with defeats much better.

"I have a lot of respect for Toni and we maintain a good relationship. Some time ago, I decided that I wanted to have a smaller team, with my lifelong coach, my physical trainer and my father," Felix Auger-Aliassime said (via Punto de Break).

"I have learned a lot from Toni in relation to the philosophy of life that he has applied to tennis and his experiences with Rafa. I really liked his approach that you have to push yourself every day, be humble in difficult moments. I think I accept difficulties better and I learn more from defeats. to his approach," he added.

Felix Auger-Aliassime to face Carlos Alcaraz in French Open 2024 4R

Felix Auger-Aliassime has successfully navigated his way into the fourth round of the French Open for the second time in his career. The Canadian is seeded No. 21 this year and has defeated Yoshihito Nishioka, Henri Squire, and No. 15 seed Ben Shelton so far.

Auger-Aliassime will next face No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round on May 2. The young Spaniard is in the hunt for his third Grand Slam title and has bettered JJ Wolf, Jesper de Jong, and Sebastian Korda in Paris.

The Canadian has a positive head-to-head record against Alcaraz, having defeated the former World No. 1 in three of their five matches. However, it was the Spaniard who emerged victorious in their last contest at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

